Onamia, MN

On the hunt for a home in Onamia? These houses are on the market

Onamia Voice
 4 days ago

(Onamia, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Onamia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwGoU_0c10BERr00

35573 125Th Avenue, Onamia, 56359

1 Bed 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on 4 city lots on the edge of town. The home is perfect for a contractor flip or someone with the skills to renovate as they live there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dv2M_0c10BERr00

32773 178Th Lane, Isle, 56342

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Great home/property in a PRIME Aitkin county location! Perfect up north getaway retreat or year-round home on a double corner lot! This complete package includes a 3BR 2BA year-round home, 6-car garage capacity AND a shared deeded access lot just across the highway. Huge living room space w/gas fireplace PLUS bonus sun room (addition), back yard enclosed porch, metal roof, 2 deck areas, 56x28 plus 20x24 garages, 2004 mound septic, 2nd driveway access from 178th Ln. Furnace approx. 4 years old. NOTE: Property cannot close prior to 8/10/2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKhEn_0c10BERr00

30487 Us Highway 169, Onamia, 56359

2 Beds 1 Bath | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This one has it all! One story home located in a very private setting! 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Level living with large attached 2 car garage! Featuring New appliances, New carpet and fresh paint! Tons of wildlife right in your back yard! Additional 1 car detached (30 x 22) perfect for a small shop or storage, Large 60 x 30 Pole shed with 10 ft tall doors on both sides...Great for RV's, campers and more! Tons of storage for all your toys here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6omA_0c10BERr00

6962 Blair Way, Wahkon, 56386

1 Bed 1 Bath | $424,000 | Single Family Residence | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Rare opportunity for a Premier Mille Lacs Lake property with over 484’ of beautiful shoreline. This level lot has a Private Harbor, Huge Boathouse at water’s edge w/loft. Property faces N/E and S/E which insures lake access even on the windy days. Oversized 1.3 acre lot provides space for additional storage shed. Build new or fix up and enjoy the existing cabin! Great fishing and Quick access to the Twin Cities!

