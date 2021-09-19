CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian, TX

On the hunt for a home in Canadian? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Canadian, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Canadian than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrzgJ_0c10BBng00

315 E Panhandle Ave, Canadian, 79014

2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,101 Square Feet | Built in None

Plenty of old-world charm in this Craftsman Style Bungalow in Canadian, Texas! 2 bedroom 2 bath home with covered front porch. Original hard wood floors, built-ins and tile backsplashes in bathrooms. Partial basement. Laundry Room and plenty of storage. Updated windows. Terraced style front yard with concrete sidewalks, detached garage, and privacy fenced back yard. Central Heat & Air. Currently tenant occupied.

For open house information, contact P Louise Dills, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12767)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJ4TC_0c10BBng00

315 Panhandle, Canadian, 79014

2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,101 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Plenty of old-world charm in this Craftsman Style Bungalow in Canadian, Texas! 2 bedroom 2 bath home with covered front porch. Original hard wood floors, built-ins and tile backsplashes in bathrooms. Partial basement. Laundry Room and plenty of storage. Updated windows. Terraced style front yard with concrete sidewalks, detached garage, and privacy fenced back yard. Central Heat & Air. Currently tenant occupied.

For open house information, contact Louise Dills, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4516)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ldlx_0c10BBng00

701 Kingman, Canadian, 79014

2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Open concept living, dining, kitchen make this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home feel larger than it is. Original bruilt-ins and hard wood floors keep the craftsman atmosphere. This home sits on a corner lot in neighborhood with mature trees and manicured lawns. It also comes with a 1 bedroom cottage for a guest house or rental.

For open house information, contact Louise Dills, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4517)

