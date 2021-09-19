On the hunt for a home in Canadian? These houses are on the market
(Canadian, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Canadian than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Plenty of old-world charm in this Craftsman Style Bungalow in Canadian, Texas! 2 bedroom 2 bath home with covered front porch. Original hard wood floors, built-ins and tile backsplashes in bathrooms. Partial basement. Laundry Room and plenty of storage. Updated windows. Terraced style front yard with concrete sidewalks, detached garage, and privacy fenced back yard. Central Heat & Air. Currently tenant occupied.
For open house information, contact P Louise Dills, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355
Open concept living, dining, kitchen make this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home feel larger than it is. Original bruilt-ins and hard wood floors keep the craftsman atmosphere. This home sits on a corner lot in neighborhood with mature trees and manicured lawns. It also comes with a 1 bedroom cottage for a guest house or rental.
