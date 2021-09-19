Argos-curious? These homes are on the market

(Argos, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Argos will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1824 Hope Blvd Boulevard, Plymouth, 46563 2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1950

New Listing on popular Hope Blvd! Walk to parks and shopping from this adorable completely updated ranch with a finished walk-out basement that includes a family room, office and sauna. The kitchen is fully equipped including island and formica countertops! The open concept floor plan features hardwood floors and a fireplace. There are 2 full updated baths and laundry room and large screened porch. Best of all there is a 24x44 outbuilding/workshop for the toy cars or hobbies. Hurry this won't last long at $164,900!

17914 Juniper Rd, Argos, 46501 5 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,914 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful five bedroom three full bath brick family home with long concrete driveway on 2+ acres in the country. You'll have privacy galore with not a neighbor in sight. This home boasts 3,914 sq ft of living space that will give your family plenty of room to stretch out in this multilevel home. The beautifully finished lower level has a family room with gas fireplace, two large size bedrooms, full bath and laundry/mudroom. Extra large windows, 36" wide doors and tall ceilings throughout. The lower level is also plumbed for an additional kitchen if you wish and was waterproofed by EverDry in 2017. Three bedrooms on the upper level including the master suite with a lovely walk out deck to enjoy your morning coffee in privacy. Upper level also includes a gas fireplace in the living/dining area and a beautiful walkout 3 season room. All appliances are included in the kitchen that has a lovely view of the backyard and a large built in desk area with upper cabinets. Tons of storage in this home! Large 30x45 outbuilding built in 2003 and the original barn 32x50 was sided to compliment the other outbuilding and house with new concrete flooring poured in 2006. Possession to be around end of September when owners new housing is ready.

12491 Hillside Drive, Plymouth, 46563 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,166 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Beautiful Ranch home with Basement! Wonderful Oak Crest subdivision! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath open concept home offers everything you need and more! Spacious great room with newer windows, carpet and a gas log fireplace! Beautiful hardwood floors in living area and large bedrooms. Newer windows and water softener! Granite kitchen countertops! Newer backyard fence! First floor laundry room and basement bar! Large lot! Close to South bend and Warsaw!

410 N Lake Street, Culver, 46511 3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,102 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located between uptown and downtown Culver. Move in ready, this well-loved house would make a great home-away-from-home. Popular location on a quiet street, just blocks to the park and beach. New waterproof high-end flooring throughout the main floor, and spill proof carpeting upstairs, beads for easy cleanup. Furnace and Central Air less than 5 years old. Vinyl windows and 9' ceilings give a nice open and airy feel to the house. Eat-in kitchen has an attractive butcher block countertop. Main floor bedroom has cute French doors opening into the living room. 1 car garage and dry basement for extra storage. Back yard has been styled as an English garden, quaint and cozy for unwinding at the end of the day. Smaller yard allows for less maintenance and more time for fun in Culver and on Lake Maxinkuckee!

