Check out these homes for sale in Wells now

403 Church Street, Hartland, 56042 2 Beds 2 Baths | $118,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Tasteful two bedroom, two bathroom home on great edge of town location. Ranch style home features many amenities such as a gas fireplace, breezeway to patio and great finished space in lower level.

For open house information, contact Heather Allen, Leland Realty, Inc at 507-373-9586

126 2Nd Avenue W, Alden, 56009 3 Beds 2 Baths | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Looking for the buyer that enjoys bringing a 1915 home to life! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on 1/2 acre shaded lot. It features hardwood flooring throughout, formal dining, large living room, main floor 1/2 bath & laundry and a nice front porch to enjoy these nice fall days. Garage, and a large carport that makes a nice covered patio area and covered walkway to back door.

For open house information, contact Emelie Paulson, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

464 1St Avenue Se, Wells, 56097 3 Beds 1 Bath | $57,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1930

3-bedroom, 1-bath two story home with vinyl siding, updated windows, high efficiency furnace, updated electrical, walk in attic, programmable thermostat, main floor laundry and double garage.

For open house information, contact Brad Heggen, Brad Heggen Realty, Inc at 507-553-6959

503 North Star Lane, Hartland, 56042 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 2000

3 bedroom home located Hartland. This fine home will soon have new shingles and siding (due in August) kitchen has oak cupboards with new flooring, open to dinette and living room. main floor also features 2 bedrooms.and a full bath. The attached garage is a dream with over 1,000 sq ft of enjoyment for all your toys! This deep garage is 28ft X 36ft. this fine home will have all the major items recently replaced when exterior is finished.

For open house information, contact Blair Nelson, RE/MAX Masters at 507-837-9851