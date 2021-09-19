Dannemora-curious? These homes are on the market

(Dannemora, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dannemora. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1217 Alder Bend Road, Altona, 12910 1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,900 | Cabin | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2009

River's Edge Hunting Camp. A hunters paradise. 209 +/- acres of land full of deer, turkey, grouse, bear, coyotes, etc. Three hunting huts & 3 stands on the property. Groomed trails throughout the acreage. 2 open meadows, one approx. 7 acres and the other approx 4 acres. Approx. 50 acres of maple trees . All knotty pine interior, in floor radiant heat. Under ground power. Completely furnished. One bunk room, open floor plan. Year around home, Home sits approx. 400' off the road. Owners are Keith Barber, Randy LaValley, James Lavalley and Greg Caron.

2573 Silver Lake Road, Saranac, 12981 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,221 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This completely remodeled home is situated on a private lot. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. First floor master suite. Master bathroom and mudroom/laundry room have been added for additional square footage. Deck on the front of home and wrap around deck on back of home. New siding and new roof. 35 minutes to Plattsburgh and 30 minutes to Whiteface.

201 Spear Hill Road, Lyon Mountain, 12955 5 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Situated on 36 acres this large home features an indoor pool. Perfect place to raise a family. The home is primarily heated with a geothermal system. Several outbuildings. Plenty of land to raise cattle, or an excellent spot to have horses.

76 Blanche, Merrill, 12955 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 624 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Don't miss out! This is an affordable & comfortable house which could also serve as a guest house if you already own a camp or house on Chateauguay lake. Big picture window in the front. Walk down to the lake in 5 minutes! The NY State public boat launch is 1 mile away and there are two bar/restaurants within a couple miles: OwlyOut and Hollywood Family Dining. The Adirondack Mountains, the fresh air, Chateauguay Lake, the snow mobile trails, hiking, hunting, and ice fishing, it's all that and then some! New in 2015: drilled well, septic, boiler, water heater, blown in insulation in the attic, and renovated bathroom. New 2017: windows, metal roof, and siding. All you need to do is sand the hardwood floors and move right in! The enclosed 26x10 back porch could easily be finished into additional living space; heat is already there. The backyard is very private. Photos of lake and mountains and boat launch are taken within a few miles of the property. Close to Canada.

