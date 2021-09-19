CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, WA

House hunt Davenport: See what’s on the market now

Davenport News Flash
Davenport News Flash
 4 days ago

(Davenport, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Davenport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6SgK_0c10B6TI00

42049 N Porcupine Bay, Davenport, 99122

4 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Are you looking for peace and tranquility? You may have just found it in this year round recreational home with a magnificent view of Lake Roosevelt. This 4 bedroom home with large picture windows and a 3/4 wrap around deck enabling you to take in all the views and fresh air. This 2 story home has 3 bedroom, laundry & bathroom on the 1st floor with the top floor consisting of the master bedroom, bathroom, open concept kitchen & living room with access to the large 3/4 wrap around deck. Spend your days on the lake and your evenings on your oversized deck or next to your own water feature on the back of the property. The shop is 36'x40' with man cave, storage room & space for several vehicles, boats & toys. Don't miss out on this Lake Roosevelt view property.

For open house information, contact Lorrie Burnworth, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202120140)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYZUf_0c10B6TI00

32000 Ruffed Grouse Dr. E., Davenport, 99122

2 Beds 1 Bath | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Quaint Cabin in the sought after gated community of Hawk Creek Ranches. Built in 2012, 884 SF, 2BDR, 1BTH, on 7.78 Acres, with screened off porch off the back to enjoy all the wildlife. This home has cathedral ceilings with gorgeous pine wood, Hickory Cabinets and Pine Doors throughout. It comes with 3 mini splitters for air or heat. Plus, the owners put in a Generac System with its own propane power source. It is 22,000 Kilowatts. Never out of power in this darling cabin. Come and see how this homeowner has made every available space work. The site has been cleaned up of trees all around the home and is ready for the next owner to build their garage. There is an outdoor shed with plenty of room to store anything else you may need. The backyard has turf grass, so no mowing! Best of all, this home comes furnished!! Furnishings at no value. Wait until you see this multi-million-dollar lodge. Complete with gourmet kitchen, dining room that seats 12, sitting area and game room and bar area.

For open house information, contact Tina Craig, Windermere City Group at 509-323-2323

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202121216)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtBBJ_0c10B6TI00

202 7Th, Davenport, 99122

4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Come check out this nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath! This home features a large corner lot, master suite, large bedrooms, kitchen and living room. All of this in a quiet neighborhood in Davenport. Come see this home now!

For open house information, contact Kristopher Zarek, Realty One Group Eclipse at 509-327-2238

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202112569)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Home, WA
City
Davenport, WA
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Propane#Furnishings#Turf Grass#Wa#X40#Hickory Cabinets#Windermere City Group#Realty One Group
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Davenport News Flash

Davenport News Flash

Davenport, WA
21
Followers
248
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Davenport News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy