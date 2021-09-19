House hunt Davenport: See what’s on the market now

(Davenport, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Davenport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

42049 N Porcupine Bay, Davenport, 99122 4 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Are you looking for peace and tranquility? You may have just found it in this year round recreational home with a magnificent view of Lake Roosevelt. This 4 bedroom home with large picture windows and a 3/4 wrap around deck enabling you to take in all the views and fresh air. This 2 story home has 3 bedroom, laundry & bathroom on the 1st floor with the top floor consisting of the master bedroom, bathroom, open concept kitchen & living room with access to the large 3/4 wrap around deck. Spend your days on the lake and your evenings on your oversized deck or next to your own water feature on the back of the property. The shop is 36'x40' with man cave, storage room & space for several vehicles, boats & toys. Don't miss out on this Lake Roosevelt view property.

32000 Ruffed Grouse Dr. E., Davenport, 99122 2 Beds 1 Bath | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Quaint Cabin in the sought after gated community of Hawk Creek Ranches. Built in 2012, 884 SF, 2BDR, 1BTH, on 7.78 Acres, with screened off porch off the back to enjoy all the wildlife. This home has cathedral ceilings with gorgeous pine wood, Hickory Cabinets and Pine Doors throughout. It comes with 3 mini splitters for air or heat. Plus, the owners put in a Generac System with its own propane power source. It is 22,000 Kilowatts. Never out of power in this darling cabin. Come and see how this homeowner has made every available space work. The site has been cleaned up of trees all around the home and is ready for the next owner to build their garage. There is an outdoor shed with plenty of room to store anything else you may need. The backyard has turf grass, so no mowing! Best of all, this home comes furnished!! Furnishings at no value. Wait until you see this multi-million-dollar lodge. Complete with gourmet kitchen, dining room that seats 12, sitting area and game room and bar area.

202 7Th, Davenport, 99122 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Come check out this nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath! This home features a large corner lot, master suite, large bedrooms, kitchen and living room. All of this in a quiet neighborhood in Davenport. Come see this home now!

