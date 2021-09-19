Check out these homes for sale in Granby now

(Granby, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Granby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

722 Lower Ranch View Road, Granby, 80446 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,690,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,665 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enjoy expansive views from this semi custom home. This mountain contemporary home is fully loaded. Sleep up to 8 comfortably in bedrooms, and accommodate accordingly with 4.5 bathrooms. Oversized 2 car garage stores all your toys for your year round activities Grand County has to offer. Open floor plan with wood beam accents and vaulted ceilings make this home bright and spacious. Some features include: wide plank wood flooring, in-floor radiant heat, black contemporary windows, black cabinets, marbled Quartzite tops, brushed brass hardware and white tile. Steam shower and soaking tub in the main level master bedroom and a private deck. Indoor and outdoor living with front and back patios, back patio includes a built-in fire pit.

For open house information, contact Shanna Lalley, Real Estate of Winter Park at 970-726-2600

265 Elk Track Circle, Granby, 80446 4 Beds 4 Baths | $936,744 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION: 2 story home under construction in golf course community with open floor plan and large covered deck backing to pocket park. Enjoy HOA benefits of golf and club membership.

For open house information, contact Keith Neale, Koelbel and Co/Rendezvous Colorado at 303-758-3500