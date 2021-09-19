Check out these Canisteo homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canisteo, NY

Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 4 days ago

(Canisteo, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Canisteo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7700 Myrtles Drive, Hornell, 14843

2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Secluded 5 acre lot with single wide trailer in Steuben County. Situated just outside the city of Hornell lays this quiet country lot with existing trailer.  Myrtles Drive leads off the quiet country road and heads towards the property.  The trailer has not been occupied and is in excellent condition.  There is an existing septic and drilled well but the structure has not yet been connected. The land includes an overgrown field with the remainder consisting of woods and brushland.  A seasonal creek runs through the bottom of the property with several large apple trees scattered throughout the woods.  Enjoy the wildlife that frequent this private country property.  The property is being sold as-is with all furniture and appliances included. Owner financing is available with $20,000 down.

For open house information, contact Daniel Heisey, Landquest Inc. at 607-844-9690

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1352711)

4419 County Route 119, Cameron, 14819

3 Beds 2 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in None

In the heart of the Canisteo Valley, along the Canisteo River, is this beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom home on a large piece of land. 2 mi river frontage, 100s of acres of wooded hillsides, open fields w/ high-quality soils, and 5 mi road frontage.Known as the Hadley Homestead, after James Hadley, Revolutionary War Veteran, one of the first settlers in the Canisteo Valley late 18th century. Completely remodeled; kitchen/dining, tremendous views.3 bds 2 bas.Mudroom & bonus room. 105x26 post & beam barn, 40x34 barn, 32x16 shed.Trails throughout. All rights convey

For open house information, contact Daniel Heisey, LandQuest, Inc. at 585-466-3446

Copyright © 2021 Elmira-Corning Regional Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNY-260887)

3580 County Road 12, Andover, 14806

3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1968

GET OUT OF TOWN!! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath full remodeled custom crafted manufactured home is a great getaway or perfect year round home. No stone left unturned, new everything, windows, roof with 10 year warranty, new interlocking vinyl flooring and carpet, two new bathrooms, decking, all new kitchen appliances in the newly remodeled kitchen, fresh paint inside and out. The use of knotty pine throughout this home with custom barn doors, ceilings, casings and molding make this home warm and inviting. Relax in the sundrenched large family room, on the front deck or on the covered rear patio. Detached one car garage is great for additional storage, work shop, or of course your car. All this is nestled on a private, level, 1 acre lot, perfect for large family and friend gatherings. Move in ready, no work required, no worries, just go home and relax. Bring cash or a prequalification for a 20% down conventional loan and lets make a deal.

For open house information, contact Lisa C Darling, Homestar Realty at 585-593-4444

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1333081)

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo, NY
With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

