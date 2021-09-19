Check out these homes for sale in Haskell now

(Haskell, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Haskell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1107 N Avenue G, Haskell, 79521 3 Beds 3 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Originally built in 1941, this move in ready California bungalow was renovated in 1997 featuring inviting colors both interior and exterior, original hardwood flooring and a dream kitchen. This home is full of character and charm, spacious rooms, and storage galore. Its semi open floor plan is great for hosting gatherings. Exterior features include: an attached one car garage, water well, newer roof and sits on an oversized corner lot with a workshop or storage building. This home has been very well loved throughout the years and has so much more to offer! Don't miss out on this gem!

For open house information, contact Bridget Guess, HCR Realty LLC at 940-864-8109

8087 Fm 2163, Haskell, 79521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $398,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,150 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This beautiful three or four-bedroom home is perfectly located just 2 miles outside of Haskell on over 16 acres of irrigated coastal Bermuda grass. The outside amenities include an in-ground saltwater pool with custom-retractable cover, several barns, and sheds that provide perfect accommodations for livestock. Inside you will find amazing hardwood floors, custom upgraded kitchen, formal living room, back den with wood burning stove, oversized dining, and third sitting room. All bedrooms are large and one would make an amazing office. Storage inside includes spacious closets, a pantry, and a spectacular enclosed garage. Other bonuses include a large screened-in porch, a wooden deck, and excellent water wells.

For open house information, contact Megan Cox, Rike Real Estate, LLC at 940-864-2411