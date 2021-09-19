Take a look at these homes on the market in Junction

(Junction, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Junction. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

520 Dominion Ranch, Junction, 76849 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,268 Square Feet | Built in 1999

North Mill Ranch is a beautiful Hill Country that was once part of the historic YO Ranch. One of the old “line shacks” from the YO is still standing on this property, along with one an original rock pila(water tank). Improvements include a 2B2B house, 1B1B guest house, 40x60' Metal barn, and three water wells. Next to the main house, there is a great catfish pond. The main house is 2,268+/- sq ft with an open, large living area with tall ceilings, rock fireplace, and a wood burning stove. The kitchen has granite counters and a large island. It has scored stained concrete floors throughout. Off of the master bedroom is a nice hot tube. The wrap around porches are a great place to enjoy the beautiful scenery and to visit about the day's hunt. Connected to the main house via a three car carport is a 1,000+/- sq ft guest house with stained concrete floors, tall ceilings, and nice kitchen. The gently rolling terrain offers great views, and has a nice mix of hardwoods, heavy cover and native grass. Wildlife ranges from white-tail, black-buck, oryx, axis, fallow, aoudad, sika, turkey, quail, hogs, and Corsican rams. Offering year round hunting.

For open house information, contact Travis Reno & Jimmy Reno, Reno Realty Group at 830-257-5777

1787 Easy Street, Junction, 76849 4 Beds 3 Baths | $560,750 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful wildlife exempt ranchette is located just 10 miles E. of Junction offering country living at its finest.The 3/2 main home boasts recent renovations, gorgeous views off the back porch and is large enough for both bow & rifle hunting.Both house and guest house have been update. Large shop/garage & office.Property offers many options with guest house,Could be short or long term rental for extra income or added space for a family recreation get away in the Texas Hill Country with tons of wildlife and trails for riding or walking. 29 acres with Johnson fork Creek Access.

For open house information, contact Traci Phillips, Century 21 Randall Morris & Associates at 512-353-1776

507 Jo Lynn, Junction, 76849 3 Beds 3 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,206 Square Feet | Built in None

Large Home nestled in the mouth of a large Draw on the edge of town. The property boast of a very large Green house and office out back. With a Master Bedroom down stairs and Two bedrooms and a bath up. also a half bath off of the living room. It has a Country kitchen and large den and dinning area plus a formal dinning room. A double carportand storage workshop area. A one of a kind hunting blind at the top of the hill with hugh views overlooking town.

For open house information, contact Scott Phillips, Bierschwale Land Company at 325-446-3052

231 Sd 28530, Junction, 76849 3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Beautiful 2,688 sq ft Karsten factory constructed home with metal roof, double pane windows and hardy board siding. Crushed granite foundation pad. Quality upgrades throughout this 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bath home with 9' ceilings, solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, trayed ceilings, wood floors throughout, custom window coverings, den, formal dining room, wood burning fireplace, laundry room with extra storage, front and back decks. Oversized 2 car garage with metal roof. 2 electric HVAC heat pumps, two 2,500 gal well water storage tanks, septic, 20 x 30 hydroponic greenhouse and an 8 x 40 storage container. Fenced and cross fenced with electric gate. Beautiful views, wildlife, and an ag exemption. Hunting is allowed. Just an hour to Kerrville, 2 hours to San Antonio and yet you don't have to leave home to enjoy the night sky, as you're welcomed by countless stars, constellations, and the moon. It's at time and place for comfort and peace.

For open house information, contact Toni Caldwell, REALTY EXECUTIVES Kerrville at 830-315-2000