CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Junction

Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 4 days ago

(Junction, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Junction. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXUzv_0c10AxlP00

520 Dominion Ranch, Junction, 76849

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,268 Square Feet | Built in 1999

North Mill Ranch is a beautiful Hill Country that was once part of the historic YO Ranch. One of the old “line shacks” from the YO is still standing on this property, along with one an original rock pila(water tank). Improvements include a 2B2B house, 1B1B guest house, 40x60' Metal barn, and three water wells. Next to the main house, there is a great catfish pond. The main house is 2,268+/- sq ft with an open, large living area with tall ceilings, rock fireplace, and a wood burning stove. The kitchen has granite counters and a large island. It has scored stained concrete floors throughout. Off of the master bedroom is a nice hot tube. The wrap around porches are a great place to enjoy the beautiful scenery and to visit about the day's hunt. Connected to the main house via a three car carport is a 1,000+/- sq ft guest house with stained concrete floors, tall ceilings, and nice kitchen. The gently rolling terrain offers great views, and has a nice mix of hardwoods, heavy cover and native grass. Wildlife ranges from white-tail, black-buck, oryx, axis, fallow, aoudad, sika, turkey, quail, hogs, and Corsican rams. Offering year round hunting.

For open house information, contact Travis Reno & Jimmy Reno, Reno Realty Group at 830-257-5777

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-104727)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rig1V_0c10AxlP00

1787 Easy Street, Junction, 76849

4 Beds 3 Baths | $560,750 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful wildlife exempt ranchette is located just 10 miles E. of Junction offering country living at its finest.The 3/2 main home boasts recent renovations, gorgeous views off the back porch and is large enough for both bow & rifle hunting.Both house and guest house have been update. Large shop/garage & office.Property offers many options with guest house,Could be short or long term rental for extra income or added space for a family recreation get away in the Texas Hill Country with tons of wildlife and trails for riding or walking. 29 acres with Johnson fork Creek Access.

For open house information, contact Traci Phillips, Century 21 Randall Morris & Associates at 512-353-1776

Copyright © 2021 Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHCBORTX-81027)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVqwW_0c10AxlP00

507 Jo Lynn, Junction, 76849

3 Beds 3 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,206 Square Feet | Built in None

Large Home nestled in the mouth of a large Draw on the edge of town. The property boast of a very large Green house and office out back. With a Master Bedroom down stairs and Two bedrooms and a bath up. also a half bath off of the living room. It has a Country kitchen and large den and dinning area plus a formal dinning room. A double carportand storage workshop area. A one of a kind hunting blind at the top of the hill with hugh views overlooking town.

For open house information, contact Scott Phillips, Bierschwale Land Company at 325-446-3052

Copyright © 2021 Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHCBORTX-82659)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJsPB_0c10AxlP00

231 Sd 28530, Junction, 76849

3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Beautiful 2,688 sq ft Karsten factory constructed home with metal roof, double pane windows and hardy board siding. Crushed granite foundation pad. Quality upgrades throughout this 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bath home with 9' ceilings, solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, trayed ceilings, wood floors throughout, custom window coverings, den, formal dining room, wood burning fireplace, laundry room with extra storage, front and back decks. Oversized 2 car garage with metal roof. 2 electric HVAC heat pumps, two 2,500 gal well water storage tanks, septic, 20 x 30 hydroponic greenhouse and an 8 x 40 storage container. Fenced and cross fenced with electric gate. Beautiful views, wildlife, and an ag exemption. Hunting is allowed. Just an hour to Kerrville, 2 hours to San Antonio and yet you don't have to leave home to enjoy the night sky, as you're welcomed by countless stars, constellations, and the moon. It's at time and place for comfort and peace.

For open house information, contact Toni Caldwell, REALTY EXECUTIVES Kerrville at 830-315-2000

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-104040)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Kerrville, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Junction, TX
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Leave Home#Porches#Crown Molding#Corsican#Travis Reno Jimmy Reno#Reno Realty Group#The Texas Hill Country#Bierschwale Land Company#Trayed Ceilings#Den#Ag
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Junction Updates

Junction Updates

Junction, TX
10
Followers
263
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy