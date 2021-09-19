Check out these Roundup homes on the market

(Roundup, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Roundup. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9 Hillcrest Road, Roundup, 59072 4 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,300 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome to this expansive custom built home and beautiful grounds that will accommodate multiple business operations. The sprawling rancher boasts 3 beds / 2 baths upstairs, with en suite master, 1 bed (non-egress) 1 bath in basement and sits on this multi-parcel property that is almost 3 acres with a pond, green lawns and lots of shade trees. A spacious sun room with skylights and a large space that was used as a retail pottery business are attached to the home. Heat is dual source wood furnace and propane that tie in to forced air system. In addition to the 45x24 oversized garage, there's a 60x25 shop, another 30x40 shop that sits in a security fenced yard, a large barn, garden shed, and even a site for an above ground pool with converted camper pool house! Plenty of room for all types of work and play. Nestled in the small community of Klein, just 4.5 miles south of Roundup, Montana.

For open house information, contact Michael Leo, Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties at 406-655-0005

110 Smith Road, Roundup, 59072 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,094 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great home on secluded 20 acres in the Roundup area, only 3.5 miles from Hwy 87. This 4 bed - 2 bath single level charmer has a cabin like feel, with the benefit of modern protections like a metal roof, metal siding and high performance double pane windows. Some of the rooms need finishing as part of a longer remodel project. All appliances included. Plenty of level ground near the house to build a shop.

For open house information, contact Michael Leo, Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties at 406-655-0005

1204 2Nd St East, Roundup, 59072 4 Beds 3 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,806 Square Feet | Built in 1983

21, 000 square foot lot. Outstanding 4- Bedroom , 3 Bath, 4,806 sq ft. home. Beautify landscaped yard with water feature. Large heated - insulated 3 car+ detached shop/garage. Two wood burning fireplaces', Large master bedroom with extra large bath with jet tub. This home has a Lot of beautiful unique features. In addition has Large 3-Car attached garage with openers. Home in immaculate condition, move in ready. This is defiantly a must see to appreciate home.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Minnie, Big M Realty LLC at 406-323-3111

932 1St Street W, Roundup, 59072 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute 1950's home, ready for it's new owners. Darling entry welcomes you to this quaint home. Spacious living room and kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor . Full basement with another bedroom(non egress), laundry and half bath. Plenty of space to have yourself a great family room too! Egress windows and a walk out door to the back yard. Come see this home and allow your planning to begin! Large 1/3 acre city lot. Fully fenced. 1 car detached garage with a covered walkway to the house and backyard! Plenty of room to build your shop!

For open house information, contact Ashley Thorson, Western Skies Real Estate at 406-591-5889