Check out these homes for sale in Meeker now

(Meeker, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Meeker than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1750 County Road 14, Meeker, 81641 1 Bed 1 Bath | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 628 Square Feet | Built in 1929

An authentic wilderness experience just north of the legendary White River Valley awaits you at the end of the grid. This quiet and secluded 51.7-acre property boasts mountain vistas and crystal clear spring water. Features include a rustic cabin with vaulted ceiling, wood burning cook stove as well as a wood burning stove, a roomy bunkhouse, and separate shower and bathroom facilities. Multiple springs surface throughout the property, supporting an abundance of mountain foliage and wildlife. Enjoy convenient deeded access to the White River National Forest and Flat Top Wilderness for biking, hiking, hunting, snowmobiling, and other outdoor pursuits. Ride your Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) to the nearby Sleepy Cat Mountain trail system as well as fishing at many nearby lakes!

1959 County Road 12, Meeker, 81641 3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1979

RIVER VIEWS - Adore this wonderful log cabin with fishing access on the White River. This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home offers a country charm giving you 816 sq. ft. of modern and cozy space. A large loft area makes up a third nonconforming bedroom. The home is located in the Mountain View Subdivision with plenty of BLM and National Forest to enjoy. Features include a sit-in dining room/kitchen, vaulted ceilings, beautiful log finishes, and a custom river rock hearth. Make this home your basecamp for outdoor recreation or your primary residence. Escape to the upper White River Valley and take in nature at its finest with this incredible opportunity.

1087 Laurie Circle, Meeker, 81641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $247,000 | Duplex | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This clean and tidy, move-in ready home is single level, located at the end of a cul-de-sac. The home features a carpeted living room with wood burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, leading out to the back patio and fenced yard. The laundry room is off the kitchen as well. Down the hall is a full bathroom and two bedrooms. At the end of the hall is the master suite, which includes a private 3/4 bathroom. A semi attached two car garage faces south and has a long driveway for added parking. The exterior of the property is just as well kept as the interior, with mature trees and a nice yard. The Sanderson Hills park and access to hiking trails are right behind the home. 1087 & 1085 Laurie share a wall, but separate addresses and meters. One or both units can be purchased.

1450 Mountain View Road, Meeker, 81641 4 Beds 4 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Enjoy beautiful views from one of these magnificent decks. This luxurious 3 story home includes endless entertaining spaces inside and out. An open kitchen, dining and living room on the main level, leading out to a large party - ready deck. Upstairs - 3 spacious bedrooms (including an ensuite), full bathrooms and private east facing deck. On the lower level, is a second master suite, laundry and access to the patio and privately fenced yard. There is plenty of concreted, off street parking, along with an oversized 2 car garage with a workbench and storage space. Located in the Sage Hills Subdivision, this offering provides unparalleled views of the Flat Tops Wilderness, quick access to the trail system and comfortable living in every season.

