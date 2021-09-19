CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, IN

Check out these Hagerstown homes on the market

 4 days ago

(Hagerstown, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hagerstown than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114LRV_0c10AqaK00

5052 E Maple Street, Straughn, 47387

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Mobile Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautiful small town living near Henry County/Wayne County line. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home has many updates and recent remodels. Don't miss out on this quality manufactured home with nice 2+ car garage.

For open house information, contact Mike McKown, F.C. Tucker/Crossroads Real Estate at 765-521-9464

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jwCk_0c10AqaK00

1218 E Us Highway 36, New Castle, 47362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,431 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Look at this brick ranch home! Three bedrooms and two full baths sitting on a 3/4 acre lot with beautiful country views off of the back porch. Inside you will find an open concept family room and kitchen. The kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances. The family room has a gas fireplace for cozy evenings at home. There is also a separate living room just inside the front door to offer additional living space. Just off of the kitchen is an updated full bathroom with laundry connection. Down the hall is a spacious master bedroom with private access to the full bathroom. Two more bedrooms complete this home. Brand new flooring throughout the entire home. Updated AC, furnace, insulation, and roof. Nice large shed in the backyard.

For open house information, contact Cara Huffman, F.C. Tucker/Crossroads Real Estate at 765-521-9464

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcEM7_0c10AqaK00

106 N 31St Street, New Castle, 47362

7 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 7,600 Square Feet | Built in 2002

12.473 acres of land with a stocked pond feature the amenities of city living here in the metal building renovated into an amazing home. Very large entry, 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, open living/dining/kitchen decorated with local barn siding for a rustic design with a modern feel. Separate laundry room. One bedroom could be an inlaw suite with its own kitchen, heat and bathroom. Two bedrooms have 8x8 media areas. Kitchen includes a large center island, all stainless appliances, Samsung Smart Refrigerator, Wine Refrigerator, Farm Sink, Tiled Backsplash, Butcher Block Countertops. One bathroom features a spa shower with LED lighting and bluetooth speakers and porcelain tile. Master Suite has its own furnace and central air walk in closet 28x4 and a built in bed frame. Additional 20x18 room for a master bath. Great outdoor patio space. 24x20 Pole Barn.

For open house information, contact Debbie Brammer, F.C. Tucker/Crossroads Real Estate at 765-521-9464

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dx15X_0c10AqaK00

320 Bundy Avenue, New Castle, 47362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,131 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Spacious three bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Attached garage and large fenced in backyard. The main floor features a living room, large family room, kitchen, dining room, master bedroom, two full bathrooms, and a laundry room. You will love the size of the family room with wood burning fireplace and access to the back yard! Upstairs you will find additional bedroom space with lots of storage room. Fall in love outside with the wrap around porch in the front of the home and the large private patio in the back!

For open house information, contact Cara Huffman, F.C. Tucker/Crossroads Real Estate at 765-521-9464

Hagerstown, IN
