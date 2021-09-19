CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Take a look at these homes on the Morenci market now

Morenci Times
Morenci Times
 4 days ago

(Morenci, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Morenci than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

214 S East St, Morenci, 49256

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great investment opportunity! Bring your tools and a plan. This home offers plenty of space and has a lot of potential.

515 Pleasant, Hudson, 49247

3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,900 | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Pleasant 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with nice front sun room and possible 4th bedroom. Attached 1.5 car garage off kitchen entrance.

601 Page Street, Morenci, 49256

3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Immediate Occupancy! Recently updated ranch offers over a half acre fenced-in yard. Completely remodeled eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath updated in 2021 and main floor laundry. Many updates include new furnace in 2020, central air ready, all new plumbing in 2020, newer flooring and carpet, freshly painted interior, updated interior lights, new front porch ramp in 2020, painted exterior of home in 2020 and landscaping updated 2021. Located directly across from Morenci Middle School.

14426 W Carleton, Hudson, 49247

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in 1900

MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! 3 bedroom /2 bath 2 Story home with great open floorplan, Huge kitchen w/island, and oversized pantry. Main floor laundry, roomy living room, enclosed porch, and one bedroom on the main floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and a large den that could be a 4th bedroom, office or hobby room. Large detached garage with a workshop area behind it. Buyers agent to verify all info.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Xsell Realty#Morenci Middle School
