Top homes for sale in David City

(David City, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in David City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

640 44 Rd Lot 8, Bellwood, 68624 1 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1980

ONE OWNER CABIN AT BELLWOOD LAKES. WELL MAINTAINED, WITH PRIVATE LAKE SETTING AND LARGE FENCED IN LOT. OVER SIZED GARAGE/SHOP 45'X50' WITH CONCRETE FLOOR. KITCHEN APPLIANCES, QUEEN BED FRAME WITH NEWER MATTRESS AND RETRACTABLE AWNING ALL STAY! OUTSIDE SHOWER AREA. THIS IS A NO WAKE LAKE. LEASE FEE FOR NEW OWNER WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1,200 PER YEAR. HOA FEE PAID SEPARATE, CURRENTLY $100 PER YEAR.

108 Brandenburg Lake Rd 44, Bellwood, 68624 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1977

WHAT WILL YOU CALL IT? CABIN OR HOME!? THIS CHARMING PLACE IS ALL REMODELED INSIDE AND OUT! IT FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH. THIS HOME IS ON A LEASED LOT. THE LOT FEATURES A NICE COVE TO PLAY IN. ALL OF THIS IS ON BRANDENBURG LAKE. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING!

