Check out these homes for sale in Wyalusing now

(Wyalusing, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wyalusing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

141 State Street, Wyalusing, 18853 4 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1896

Spacious 4 BR and 1 1/2 BA home on corner lot in the village of Wyalusing! The property provides a great location with all of conveniences of living in town but also features a huge partially fenced in yard and off street as well as on street parking. The home offers a huge living room, dining room, kitchen with lots of cabinets, a half bath which could easily accommodate the installation of a shower, and large 4th bedroom or home office. The second floor features large bedrooms and a huge full bath as well as access to the attic which provides lots of room for extra storage. The interior of the entire homes has some new carpet and flooring as well as new paint. Come check this one out!

2935 Ambrosius Road, New Albany, 18833 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Move right in to this cozy ranch home in a country setting. Neat and clean, open living space with vaulted pine ceiling and plenty of windows, three bedrooms and one large bath. lots of closet space, laundry hook-ups on main level and also in basement, electric and domestic hot water, back deck has a great view of the back field to watch the wildlife wander by. A low maintenance home. Additional acreage is available at a price of $5000/acre as per subdivision map.

4442 Sr 87, Mehoopany, 18629 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Listed by ERA Brady Associates (570) 836-3848, Melissa S Swick (570) 574-7808: Buy...Don't Rent ! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has wraparound porches, nice yard. Inside has large kitchen dining room, living room with ceiling fan and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Additional bedroom and half bah on the lower level and a large laundry/bonus room. Divide off the laundry area and use the rest as a family room. Propane heat units, propane hot water, well and public sewer. Affordable living !

109 Lacey Street, Laceyville, 18623 3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,494 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Great home 3 bedroom home in downtown Laceyville is the perfect starter home. The low maintenance exterior includes vinyl siding, metal roof and vinyl replacement windows. Downstairs features a quaint kitchen, formal dining room, large living room, a den/study that is currently being used as a "craft" room and an enclosed porch. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. You will love kicking back on the large back deck with a view of the small stream running parallel to Lacey St. At this price this house won't last long...

