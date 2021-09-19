Take a look at these homes for sale in Oakridge

(Oakridge, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oakridge than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

47863 Hwy 58, Oakridge, 97463 4 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,235 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This beautifully crafted 1930's home has what you are looking for. The house sits on 1.38 commercial acres and is a gardeners delight, including a large steel and glass green house with running water/power, fruit trees, and berries a plenty. 20'X24' shop w/220 & 2- bay carport + full fencing make this hill top parcel perfect for a home business. The Hitching Post Mini Mall sits just below the house with 127' of hwy frontage, 2000 sqf of commercial space. 2 units are rented.

46743 Winfrey Rd, Westfir, 97492 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1951

A must see private cozy cottage in a great neighborhood on a huge corner lot. The Willamette river is directly across the street. Amazing kitchen with ample cupboard space and a great sunroom that is not included in the sq footage! Schedule a viewing today as this home won't last long!

47577 School Street, Oakridge, 97463 4 Beds 1 Bath | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Mountain Modern Chalet located in the mountain bike capital of the Northwest. Remodeled to the studs, everything in this home is new. Modern finishes, plumbing and electrical are all redone to serve your outdoor recreation needs. Two lots for future development or use the existing RV pads on the 2nd lot for family and friends. 30 minutes to Willamette Pass Ski Resort and minutes from world class mountain biking and fly fishing. Come make this your affordable Oregon Basecamp for adventure. Offered by Aaron Fulcher, Berkshire Hathaway 541-410-0307

78189 High Prarie Rd, Oakridge, 97463 4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,075 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Ultra private location with pioneer history near Oakridge on high Prairie Rd in the Oregon Cascades. 1 mile private driveway to 3000sqft Timber Framed Lodge Style home. Beautifully appointed with tile, granite, and custom styling. Rustic lodge style construction & custom imported stone fireplace. Ultimate Privacy. 201 Acres Adjoining the Willamette National Forest on multiple property boundaries. Trophy Elk & Deer & more roaming the high meadows. Includes Timber Track and 17 ac building site.

