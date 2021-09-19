CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakridge, OR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Oakridge

Oakridge Times
Oakridge Times
 4 days ago

(Oakridge, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oakridge than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wB2Jz_0c10AjeT00

47863 Hwy 58, Oakridge, 97463

4 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,235 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This beautifully crafted 1930's home has what you are looking for. The house sits on 1.38 commercial acres and is a gardeners delight, including a large steel and glass green house with running water/power, fruit trees, and berries a plenty. 20'X24' shop w/220 & 2- bay carport + full fencing make this hill top parcel perfect for a home business. The Hitching Post Mini Mall sits just below the house with 127' of hwy frontage, 2000 sqf of commercial space. 2 units are rented.

For open house information, contact DeWayne Smith, Elite Realty Professionals at 541-484-6000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21191619)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxO5n_0c10AjeT00

46743 Winfrey Rd, Westfir, 97492

3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1951

A must see private cozy cottage in a great neighborhood on a huge corner lot. The Willamette river is directly across the street. Amazing kitchen with ample cupboard space and a great sunroom that is not included in the sq footage! Schedule a viewing today as this home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Shawna Bowers, Hybrid Real Estate at 541-343-0322

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21357467)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjnvH_0c10AjeT00

47577 School Street, Oakridge, 97463

4 Beds 1 Bath | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Mountain Modern Chalet located in the mountain bike capital of the Northwest. Remodeled to the studs, everything in this home is new. Modern finishes, plumbing and electrical are all redone to serve your outdoor recreation needs. Two lots for future development or use the existing RV pads on the 2nd lot for family and friends. 30 minutes to Willamette Pass Ski Resort and minutes from world class mountain biking and fly fishing. Come make this your affordable Oregon Basecamp for adventure. Offered by Aaron Fulcher, Berkshire Hathaway 541-410-0307

For open house information, contact Aaron Fulcher, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 541-322-8880

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220125678)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGYVr_0c10AjeT00

78189 High Prarie Rd, Oakridge, 97463

4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,075 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Ultra private location with pioneer history near Oakridge on high Prairie Rd in the Oregon Cascades. 1 mile private driveway to 3000sqft Timber Framed Lodge Style home. Beautifully appointed with tile, granite, and custom styling. Rustic lodge style construction & custom imported stone fireplace. Ultimate Privacy. 201 Acres Adjoining the Willamette National Forest on multiple property boundaries. Trophy Elk & Deer & more roaming the high meadows. Includes Timber Track and 17 ac building site.

For open house information, contact Scott Besaw, Stellar Realty Northwest at 971-404-5630

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21631177)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Green, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Oakridge, OR
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Fruit Trees#Plumbing#Hybrid Real Estate#Rv#Ultra#Ultimate Privacy#Stellar Realty Northwest
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oakridge Times

Oakridge Times

Oakridge, OR
17
Followers
271
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy