Borrego Springs, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Borrego Springs

Borrego Springs News Flash
 4 days ago

(Borrego Springs, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Borrego Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RV5xO_0c10AdM700

864 Rango Way, Borrego Springs, 92004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful Southwestern style home features an amazing open floor plan, granite countertops, wood fireplace. Fully fenced front & back with a covered back patio, covered sitting area and gated RV parking. The entire grounds have been tastefully landscaped with citrus and shade trees. Come take a look at this well maintained home today!

For open house information, contact DIANA EVORA, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY DOWNEY at 562-334-1500

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-MB21171218)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4608BU_0c10AdM700

2941 Chimney Rock Rd, Ranchita, 92066

2 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Nice 38 acre ranch (O designator) with horse corrals and pasture. Fully fenced. State Park borders property on east and south side giving seclusion. Shade trees front and back. Large approx. 36x75 metal work barn. Solar system is paid for. Great room. Wood stove in the family room heats the house. Spanish tile in most rooms.

For open house information, contact Kip Pitman, San Diego Choice Real Estate at 760-212-8661

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210018342)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skJRh_0c10AdM700

1010 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, 92004

2 Beds 2 Baths | $23,900 | Mobile Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with screened-in California room, shed, and mountain views. If Desert Living is for you this is the spot! Lush desert landscaping throughout the park. Enjoy a round of golf, swim in the heated saltwater pool (24 hr a day), dip in the jacuzzi, or play a game of tennis, pickelball, horseshoes, bocce ball, shuffle board, or just relax and enjoy!! Community center with clinic, BBQ, temp RV parking. Age restricted 55+ gated community. Affordable land lease $775.mo

For open house information, contact Kathleen Carson, Road Runner Realty at 760-767-5002

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210014907)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2Tpp_0c10AdM700

365 Ocotillo Circle, Borrego Springs, 92004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Custom Southwestern home on large acreage with views of the mountains. This great home features an open floor plan, tile floors and a cozy free standing fireplace in the living room. Up front is a large covered patio area that is walled in for pets and privacy. Out back is a patio with tremendous views of Indian Head Mountain and the Santa Rosas and a large shed for tools and storage. Lots of space to spread out on this 2+ acre site. Located conveniently close to town for shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact David Cragoe, Road Runner Realty at 760-767-5002

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210000509)

Borrego Springs, CA
