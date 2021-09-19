Take a look at these homes on the market in Eureka

(Eureka, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eureka. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1113 Pomeroy Trail, Eureka, 59917 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,998,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,770 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Custom, one-off home on 21 acres with 300' fronting on quiet Glen Lake. Certified Good Sense geothermal home w/vaulted ceilings, oak floors, cedar walls & open sun room designed to bring the outside in. Open floor plan created to take advantage of the fantastic views of Glen Lake. Wet bar room just off the deck for added entertaining convenience. Luxurious master suite dominates the upper floor with an office area, large closets & large master bath. Downstairs, the daylight open living area is enhanced by a hot tub room, sauna, wet bar & 3 more bedrms along with laundry, utility & root cellar. Outside, the maintenance free deck spans the length of the home facing the lake, for entertaining. Beautiful mature landscaping and 21 acres. Stone patio leads to the dock! Listed by Steve Dooling.

11710 Pinkham Creek Road, Rexford, 59930 2 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Grab your fishing pole and fish 400 +/- ft of Pinkham Creek on this 5.7 acre secluded property with USFS on two sides. If you are seeking room to breathe, room to explore and your very own rustic retreat, look no further. Pour a hot cup of coffee and enjoy cool mornings on the large covered deck as you watch the wildlife stroll through this perfectly parked out forest. Explore hundreds of acres on an afternoon horseback ride starting at Lydia trailhead, located just steps away from your front door. This mountain cabin gives you direct access to hiking, hunting, fishing and so much more. Call Desiree Libby (406)291-2253 or Adam Libby (406)885-1385 or your real estate professional today.

1800 Mill Springs Road, Eureka, 59917 1 Bed 1 Bath | $275,000 | Cabin | 814 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Horse Property! Horse Property! Horse Property! This 13+ acre piece is situated in the heart of the Tobacco Valley and equipped with Glen Lake Irrigation. See your dreams of a Montana farm take shape with well, power, septic, fencing and cross fencing already in place. Build a modern farm house overlooking the meadows and enjoy watching your foals play in the pasture. A peaceful, carefree Montana life.. get to living it!! Call Adam Libby (406) 885-1385 or Sandi Hall (406) 471-0749 or your real estate professional.

4800 Grave Creek Road, Eureka, 59917 4 Beds 9 Baths | $4,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,023 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Turnkey tranquility in this enchanting estate/wellness spa retreat. Custom built with spectacular features such as giant Canadian log beams, stonework, and authentic fossils. The 2,256 sf Smart House main lodge includes 3 br, 3.5 ba, and views of Krinklehorn Peak. Caretaker's lodge is a full 1 br apt + office with 2 baths above a spotless shop. Heated 1,235 sf garage with lofted storage area. Beautiful 2 stall stables w/ hay + tack rooms and a 8,611 sf riding arena. The MAA log sauna house with grass roof is the conversation piece while the 3,254 sf established wellness retreat is the crown jewel of the property. This private paradise is set upon 30 fenced acres, with Grave Creek access and bordered on 3 sides by FS land. Call Lisa Lorge @406.890.5726 or your real estate professional.

