CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, MT

Take a look at these homes on the market in Eureka

Eureka News Flash
Eureka News Flash
 4 days ago

(Eureka, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eureka. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lI1uT_0c10ARiH00

1113 Pomeroy Trail, Eureka, 59917

4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,998,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,770 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Custom, one-off home on 21 acres with 300' fronting on quiet Glen Lake. Certified Good Sense geothermal home w/vaulted ceilings, oak floors, cedar walls & open sun room designed to bring the outside in. Open floor plan created to take advantage of the fantastic views of Glen Lake. Wet bar room just off the deck for added entertaining convenience. Luxurious master suite dominates the upper floor with an office area, large closets & large master bath. Downstairs, the daylight open living area is enhanced by a hot tub room, sauna, wet bar & 3 more bedrms along with laundry, utility & root cellar. Outside, the maintenance free deck spans the length of the home facing the lake, for entertaining. Beautiful mature landscaping and 21 acres. Stone patio leads to the dock! Listed by Steve Dooling.

For open house information, contact Steve Dooling, PureWest Real Estate - Bigfork at 406-885-6987

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111158)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1FsJ_0c10ARiH00

11710 Pinkham Creek Road, Rexford, 59930

2 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Grab your fishing pole and fish 400 +/- ft of Pinkham Creek on this 5.7 acre secluded property with USFS on two sides. If you are seeking room to breathe, room to explore and your very own rustic retreat, look no further. Pour a hot cup of coffee and enjoy cool mornings on the large covered deck as you watch the wildlife stroll through this perfectly parked out forest. Explore hundreds of acres on an afternoon horseback ride starting at Lydia trailhead, located just steps away from your front door. This mountain cabin gives you direct access to hiking, hunting, fishing and so much more. Call Desiree Libby (406)291-2253 or Adam Libby (406)885-1385 or your real estate professional today.

For open house information, contact Adam Libby, National Parks Realty of Montana, LLC - Eureka at 866-599-8160

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114929)

See more property details

1800 Mill Springs Road, Eureka, 59917

1 Bed 1 Bath | $275,000 | Cabin | 814 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Horse Property! Horse Property! Horse Property! This 13+ acre piece is situated in the heart of the Tobacco Valley and equipped with Glen Lake Irrigation. See your dreams of a Montana farm take shape with well, power, septic, fencing and cross fencing already in place. Build a modern farm house overlooking the meadows and enjoy watching your foals play in the pasture. A peaceful, carefree Montana life.. get to living it!! Call Adam Libby (406) 885-1385 or Sandi Hall (406) 471-0749 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Sandi Hall, National Parks Realty of Montana, LLC - Eureka at 866-599-8160

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111554)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0Qaw_0c10ARiH00

4800 Grave Creek Road, Eureka, 59917

4 Beds 9 Baths | $4,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,023 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Turnkey tranquility in this enchanting estate/wellness spa retreat. Custom built with spectacular features such as giant Canadian log beams, stonework, and authentic fossils. The 2,256 sf Smart House main lodge includes 3 br, 3.5 ba, and views of Krinklehorn Peak. Caretaker's lodge is a full 1 br apt + office with 2 baths above a spotless shop. Heated 1,235 sf garage with lofted storage area. Beautiful 2 stall stables w/ hay + tack rooms and a 8,611 sf riding arena. The MAA log sauna house with grass roof is the conversation piece while the 3,254 sf established wellness retreat is the crown jewel of the property. This private paradise is set upon 30 fenced acres, with Grave Creek access and bordered on 3 sides by FS land. Call Lisa Lorge @406.890.5726 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Lisa Lorge, National Parks Realty of Montana, LLC at 866-599-8160

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22113472)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Eureka, MT
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Usfs#National Parks Realty#Llc Eureka#Horse Property#Canadian#Sf Smart House#Maa
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Eureka News Flash

Eureka News Flash

Eureka, MT
29
Followers
205
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy