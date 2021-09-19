House hunt Manchester: See what’s on the market now

(Manchester, VT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Manchester. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

447 Farm Road, Arlington, 05250 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Secluded cape style home nestled in the woods off a dead end street in foot hills of the Taconic mountains. This home has wood floors throughout the first floor except for kitchen and bathroom. Freshly painted throughout and a charming fire place in the spacious living room with large windows allowing ample light. First floor has two bedroom areas and a full bath. then upstairs another large bedroom and huge walk in closet and office area with new carpet. The huge bathroom has a jetted soaking tub. Outside Enjoy the large covered deck and trails through the woods on the property. Walk out basement to the back yard. House needs a couple little updates here and there, but a great value for what it already has.

For open house information, contact Lillian West, Maple Leaf Realty at 802-447-3210

135 Tyler Lane, Dorset, 05251 2 Beds 2 Baths | $629,000 | Cabin | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Nestled in "Dorset Hills", awaits a log cabin situated on 17.21 acres, listed below Town of Dorset, VT 2020-21 assessed value. This property offers views and a sense of retreat, located between Manchester and Dorset Village. Available for the first time, this home features plenty of charm, natural light and warmth. The living area is highlighted by large windows and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace that centers the space and invites you in. Open concept from the kitchen to the dining & living area. Upstairs loft with built in bookshelves, full-bath and bedroom with double bunks. First floor bedroom and full-bath with washer/dryer. Unfinished lower level and garage. Opportunity to expand if needed. The wrap-around deck surrounds the home and overlooks the meadow and a woodland stream. Enjoy the splendor of each season in the Green Mountain State, with easy access to all the area has to offer. Opportunity to make this unique Dorset property your own. Offered furnished.

For open house information, contact Alexandra Crowley, TPW Real Estate at 802-366-1430

16 Old Farm Road, Winhall, 05340 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Condominium | 753 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Charming space in this unique condo converted from a farmhouse built in 1900. Location is ideal at base of the Stratton Resort Access Rd and stone's throw to Main St. in Bondville. Compact and easy living 2 bedroom with beamed ceilings, antique wood floors, and wood burning stove. Private screened in porch off dining area. Perfect as a VT get away, investment property, or starter.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Mitrani, Mountain Realty at 802-297-2100

155 Rogers Road, Dorset, 05251 4 Beds 3 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,710 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Quiet Brookside, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath expanded Cape with a Farmhouse flare offering a wrap-around porch delightfully located on 4.4 acres nearby Dorset Village. At Dorset West Road's north end, this Rupert residence with a Dorset Address offers country comforts just off the beaten path with cascading waters, southern exposures, long road frontage, and mountain views! Fascinating terrain creates an amazing display viewed from the house which by simply trimming foliage and adding landscape lighting natures art shall display the ledges boldly descending to the waters edge! The year round stream terraces down from the gentle wooded hillside... these features "Key" to soothing environs! Beautifully maintained with wide board pine flooring throughout, the front to back living room with french doors to the patio and a stone hearth, library with wood burning fireplace, and an office. The light-filled kitchen offers myriad options for extended living/dining options by a step out to a deep covered porch or stone terrace just beyond. A spacious master bedroom suite with glass doors to the terrace boasts a walk in closet on the main level. Upstairs: three bedrooms, laundry and bath with continued wide plank flooring. The systems include: hot water boiler, ample domestic hot water, humidifier on the hydro-air, central air, full house generator... There's two detached garage / barns to be designated as needed. Peaceful chapters created right here! OFFERS CONSIDERED DUE SAT. 9/11/21 noon

For open house information, contact Laura Beckwith, Josiah Allen Real Estate, Inc. at 802-867-5555