Kaunakakai, HI

Take a look at these homes on the market in Kaunakakai

Kaunakakai News Alert
 4 days ago

(Kaunakakai, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kaunakakai than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

85 Kupaia Place, Kaunakakai, 96748

2 Beds 3 Baths | $688,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spectacular 360-degree views from Mauka to Makai. On clear mornings wake up to the changing colors of the Pacific and amazing four island views before even leaving your bed. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Guest room with separate bath. Both spacious suites have private access to the large covered deck that allows for extended outdoor living space. Vaulted ceilings, large glass sliding doors, and windows bring in the natural light, tropical breezes and make for a bright, and comfortable living area and kitchen. Great for entertaining and enjoying with your loved ones. The open floor plan takes advantage of the fabulous views Kawela Plantations is known for and adds to the nice easy flow of this custom-built home. A spacious two-car garage allows for lots of storage and work area. Access to hiking on over 5000 acres which include the adjacent canyon and seeing and hearing water rushing downstream after a storm. Access to the private Kawela beach park for camping, picnic, and relaxing. Lovely home, location, extraordinary views, and 2 acres of fenced-in land... Make this your retreat. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

For open house information, contact Lisa Nohealani Willing, Tropical Island Properties LLC at 808-553-3648

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202123936)

7461 Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai, 96748

6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,560 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Lush 1.56 East end acres. 4 charming buildings with 6 B/6 Ba, 3 separate kitchens, pantry, 2 dining rooms, bar, den & office. Wide plank wood floors throughout. 2 car garage, large citrus & tropical fruit orchard. Enchanting gardens w/ pool. Most furnishings included. Imagine having your own tropical retreat in the islands w/ extraordinary space for friends and family. Actual sq.footage, configuration and permitting may differ from county records; buyer/agent to do their own due diligence. VOF required at request to show.

For open house information, contact Tracy L Norling-Babbitt, Tropical Island Properties LLC at 808-553-3648

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202028060)

8900 Kamehameha V Hwy, Kaunakakai, 96748

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,175,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,362 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful and unique location on Kupeke Fishpond at Molokai's southeastern shore in idealic Puko'o. This eye-catching Japanese glazed blue tile roof 3 bedroom 3 bath, 3,362 sqft home draws you out to the 1,500+sqft covered lanai where you have panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Maui's northwestern shores. Each bedroom features ocean views and access to the wrap around lanai. The vaulted open beam construction gives the home an open and airy feel. The main living space features a chef's kitchen, living room area, dining area, wine/wet bar and a 2nd story loft space where the library and second lounge are located. On the mountainside of the house you will find the oversized garage along with office / mother-in-law quarters behind. During new moon and full moon tides, the water drifts underneath the house (which is built on pilings like a pier) and you can see fish right off of your lanai - simply amazing! This property is serviced by public utilities: water, electricity, cable internet, and also has a septic system. Sold furnished with an inventory list to be provided.

For open house information, contact Josh Jerman, Hawaii Life (W) at 800-370-3848

Copyright © 2021 Realtors &#174; Association of Maui, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMHI-388010)

See more property details

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai, HI
ABOUT

With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

