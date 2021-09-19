Top homes for sale in Maricopa

(Maricopa, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Maricopa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

16713 Sequoia Way, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,630 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Built with special attention to detail, this spacious three-bedroom, two and one-half bath home has upgrades already in place! This special property encompasses two lots for just under one-half acre total. The main living areas and the bedrooms are all on the ground floor level. The entry opens to the formal dining room and the living room (with built-ins and custom mantel), which is separated from the huge remodeled kitchen (see details below) by a large island/breakfast bar. The sun room is adjacent to the living room. The primary bedroom contains a 16-drawer custom built-in dresser and matching granite-top bedside tables, and an ensuite bath with spa tub and upgraded tile. The bathrooms were remodeled with granite tile and custom cabinets. The main bath features an accessible walk-in shower with bench and grab bars. A half bath is also convenient to the living areas. Upstairs is additional storage and a large room with built-in bookshelves, a built-in computer workstation, and an attractive brick hearth with a wood stove. The huge chef's kitchen was remodeled and expanded 2 years ago and features top quality custom soft-close cabinets, a large island with a secondary copper sink, 'leatherized' granite countertops and custom tile backsplash with ceramic inset, top of the line faucets (including an instahot faucet) and disposals, a Le Cornue stove from France with double ovens and a powerful custom stainless steel vent hood, a Thermador refrigerator, Kitchen Aid dishwasher and two pantries. The sellers' note that the home was built by a fireman with special attention to fire safety, so the home exceeds the quality typical of mountain homes in the area. Two driveways and an oversized three-car garage provide plenty of parking and storage. The garage has custom cabinets, two water heaters, two water softeners, a storage closet and a washer and dryer. The backyard has cedar fencing, a 'she shed' with a/c, a shed with water and electricity just outside the structure, a gazebo, a raised bed garden, a 2 year-old 8-person Hot Springs spa, and newer decks built of easy care Trex . The front yard has abundant wildflowers and herbs, a fountain and an irrigation system. Central heat and air conditioning with an Ecobee Climate Control system (multiple sensors) and a security system are provided and a Generac propane 15 kilowatt standby generator automatically powers critical systems when power outages occur. Make this one-of-a-kind home your own!

2805 Polar Way, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Situated on the edge of the Los Padres National Forest, this home with mountain views is tucked behind mature trees and fronted by a circular driveway. The single-level home connects indoors & outdoors with a large south facing deck and entry. An open floor plan flows to connect the living room, generous size kitchen with breakfast bar & dining room. In the living room a wood-burning stove sits upon a red brick hearth to warm your soul. The primary suite with views of the forest from your bed features an updated master bathroom with large shower stall, ample closet space, wall mounted flat-screen and sliding doors to a rear deck. Two bedrooms at the front of the house share an updated second bathroom. A separate laundry room with desk area and utility storage leads to a side entrance & porch. Just a short distance to the clubhouse, swimming pool, golf course, tennis courts, village shops

1916 Teton Way, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 2 Beds 2 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Amazing 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom cabin home in Pine Mountain Club! Upstairs you are welcomed with a spacious great room and incredible vaulted wood ceilings. The unique free-standing fireplace adds to the coziness and charm of this home. The kitchen features tile backsplash, granite countertops, newer appliances and a reverse osmosis water tap. As you make your way downstairs, there are 2 bedrooms and an additional bathroom. Both bathrooms have a beautiful, tiled shower. Enjoy a morning coffee, a glass of wine or a BBQ on the 2 decks wrapped around the home. Additional features include newer roof, tankless water heater, solar fan, storage space under one of the decks, 30 amp plug for RV hookup and a water filtration system. The list goes on and on. This home is truly special and has so much to offer. HURRY BEFORE IT’S GONE! Call Stephanie Ramos at 661.433.5062 to schedule a private tour.

2717 Kodiak Way, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 2 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1997

If you're looking for an easy access home close to the village center, golf course and Club house take a look at this clean, well kept single story manufactured home with 1464 sq. ft.

