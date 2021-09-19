Top homes for sale in Columbus

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MT

Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 4 days ago

(Columbus, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

36 Swinging Bridge, Columbus, 59019

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,477 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A classy custom built home, a stones throw from blue ribbon trout fishing on the Stillwater River, and surrounded by the famous Beartooth Ranch are the first things that come to mind when you pull into the paved driveway of 36 Swinging Bridge Road. This home, completed in 2007, was built to last using incredible timber structures throughout the interior. Classic hardwood floors lead you from the entry to the tiled kitchen. All floors are heated with radiant in-floor heating. The floors are distressed walnut, knotty alder cabinets and granite countertops. The main floor of the 5,477sq. ft. home has a large living area, the kitchen, a guest bathroom, laundry room, sitting area, dining area, office, and a large master suite. A mudroom leads you into the attached 3 car garage. The second story has a large family room, a theater room, a full bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and a suite with its own full bathroom.

For open house information, contact Donald Logan Todd, Sonny Todd Real Estate at 406-932-6668

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360890)

13 N Division St., Reed Point, 59069

4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,762 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Historical 3752 sf building on the main street of Reed Point. The front of the building, 972 sf., could be a retail space/office with large windows facing the street. The middle of the building, 2160 sf has been converted into a residence with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a huge kitchen/dining room that has been remodeled with a rough cut lumber ceiling and space enough for an 8' dining room table. The Livingroom has wood and stone flooring and a wood stove to cozy up to on a cold winters night. Above the water fountain feature there are skylights, letting in lots of natural light. The second level has a loft/family room and three bedrooms with large closets and a bathroom with a clawfoot tub and a shower. The house has many fixtures still remaining from the bygone days. The back part of the building, 630 sf is a workshop for all your hobbies. A tiny house with a tower in the backyard is a fun feature to the yard and a covered patio. Bring your ideas. So many possibilities!

For open house information, contact Ruthie Johnson, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-578-4399

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361316)

8 Overland Trail, Reed Point, 59069

1 Bed 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 703 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great 5 acre tract waiting for some TLC. The shop and storage shed are ready for you and the house would make a great bunkhouse or fixer upper. Good well. Completely fenced. Worth a look.

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Duffey, Sonny Todd Real Estate at 406-932-6668

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361234)

11 Two Paw Lane, Columbus, 59019

1 Bed 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 482 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Absolutely adorable, self sustaining one bedroom cabin on 11 acres just north of Columbus. Beautiful big views of the Beartooth and Crazy Mountain ranges. Perfect little get-a-way or year round living. Very useable land with room for another home site. Plenty of pine trees and gently sloped terrain. Garden area, green house, chicken coup, garage and carport. Very quiet and serene, you will love your quiet days on the covered deck watching the neighborhood deer and turkeys. Set up off the grid, with solar, wind, and a propane generator wired in for all the creature comforts, without the bills to go with it! Foundation is on piers, so no FHA, VA or RD loans.

For open house information, contact Jill Exner, Parks Real Estate at 406-322-4115

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322689)

See more property details

Columbus News Watch

Columbus News Watch

Columbus, MT
ABOUT

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

