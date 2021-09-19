Take a look at these homes on the Carrabelle market now

(Carrabelle, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Carrabelle than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2864 Hwy 98 E, Carrabelle, 32322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Do you want a peaceful place to call home. Do you need a weekend getaway? This home may be what you are looking for. Lots of windows in the living area which overlooks the bay. The master bedroom is huge and has a door that leads to the balcony. The balcony goes almost all the way around the home. Sit on the balcony and enjoy the views and listen to the birds. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets. There are trees on Hwy 98 which shield the home so you can barely see it. There is also a nice dock to pull your boat up to or just fish off it and catch those huge fish. Two parking places under the home but the yard has plenty of place to park. There is also a utility building in the yard to store extra things. Come take a look. Square footage are estimates . Please check if important.

215 Ante-Beppum Loop, Carrabelle, 32322 2 Beds 2 Baths | $217,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre Construction, Picture is of the house next door. Home near the Beach! Great location, close to town, just 30 minutes from St. George Island or Apalachicola. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has an open floor plan. Hardie Board Siding, Metel Roof, Concrete driveway, Landscaped yard. House to be completed December 2021.

323 Eagles Way, Carrabelle, 32322 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Condominium | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous Condo located in St. James Bay in Carrabelle. Golf course living on the forgotten coast. This condo features 12 foot ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, oversized bathrooms with walk in closets, and an awesome view of the St. James Bay Golf Club. This fully furnished turn key condo is a perfect source of rental income or a quiet place to unwind. There are two pools on site, a gym, and 2 tennis courts. Owners and guests also have access to a water front park and dock. Boat and RV storage are included as well. Located minutes away from the boat landing with world class fishing and top rated beaches. Schedule your showing today!

1210 1St St, Carrabelle, 32322 1 Bed 1 Bath | $120,000 | Mobile Home | 887 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This is a renovated, cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home on 2 lots. Plenty of room to park your boat, has privacy fenced in back yard. As you go in house you will step up to the kitchen and dining area. Also has laundry room . Nice place for you week-end getaways or permanent home. Only blocks from the boat ramp and downtown Carrabelle.

