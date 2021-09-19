CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrabelle, FL

Take a look at these homes on the Carrabelle market now

 4 days ago

(Carrabelle, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Carrabelle than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T51Gp_0c10A3rK00

2864 Hwy 98 E, Carrabelle, 32322

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Do you want a peaceful place to call home. Do you need a weekend getaway? This home may be what you are looking for. Lots of windows in the living area which overlooks the bay. The master bedroom is huge and has a door that leads to the balcony. The balcony goes almost all the way around the home. Sit on the balcony and enjoy the views and listen to the birds. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets. There are trees on Hwy 98 which shield the home so you can barely see it. There is also a nice dock to pull your boat up to or just fish off it and catch those huge fish. Two parking places under the home but the yard has plenty of place to park. There is also a utility building in the yard to store extra things. Come take a look. Square footage are estimates . Please check if important.

For open house information, contact Susan Usher, Sea Crest Real Estate, Inc. at 850-697-9604

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-307206)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFZ05_0c10A3rK00

215 Ante-Beppum Loop, Carrabelle, 32322

2 Beds 2 Baths | $217,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre Construction, Picture is of the house next door. Home near the Beach! Great location, close to town, just 30 minutes from St. George Island or Apalachicola. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has an open floor plan. Hardie Board Siding, Metel Roof, Concrete driveway, Landscaped yard. House to be completed December 2021.

For open house information, contact Janalyn Dowden, Sea Crest Real Estate, Inc. at 850-697-9604

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-308368)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gM2Hv_0c10A3rK00

323 Eagles Way, Carrabelle, 32322

2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Condominium | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous Condo located in St. James Bay in Carrabelle. Golf course living on the forgotten coast. This condo features 12 foot ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, oversized bathrooms with walk in closets, and an awesome view of the St. James Bay Golf Club. This fully furnished turn key condo is a perfect source of rental income or a quiet place to unwind. There are two pools on site, a gym, and 2 tennis courts. Owners and guests also have access to a water front park and dock. Boat and RV storage are included as well. Located minutes away from the boat landing with world class fishing and top rated beaches. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Corry Edmondson, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-334617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIThQ_0c10A3rK00

1210 1St St, Carrabelle, 32322

1 Bed 1 Bath | $120,000 | Mobile Home | 887 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This is a renovated, cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home on 2 lots. Plenty of room to park your boat, has privacy fenced in back yard. As you go in house you will step up to the kitchen and dining area. Also has laundry room . Nice place for you week-end getaways or permanent home. Only blocks from the boat ramp and downtown Carrabelle.

For open house information, contact Beth Klein, Sea Crest Real Estate, Inc. at 850-697-9604

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-308613)

Carrabelle, FL
ABOUT

With Carrabelle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

