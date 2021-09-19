Take a look at these homes on the market in Concrete

(Concrete, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Concrete than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9120 Pressentin Dr, Concrete, 98237 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This home has been updated from top to bottom, inside & out! Spacious 1620+/- SqFt, 3bd, 2bth home on just shy of an acre fully fenced property. Mohawk luxury laminate flooring installed throughout the home. Large kitchen w/ all new appliances & cabinets, open concept living room, dining & kitchen w/ vaulted ceilings & skylights allowing natural light to flood in. Primary bedroom boasts luxurious en suite w/ soaking tub & separate shower. Outside you have 2 covered decks to choose from. The large back deck is private w/ a hot tub & water/pond feature off to the side. Mini orchard provides fruit trees, huckleberry, wild raspberries & mint. Large detached outbuilding could be storage or used as a garage. Skagit River w/in walking distance.

For open house information, contact Mandy Murdock, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

7285 C Avenue, Concrete, 98237 2 Beds 1 Bath | $330,000 | 1,298 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Location, Location, Location! This very large residential home is located in the heart of Concrete with a huge detached shop that could be used for commercial purposes. This is a great opportunity for a home based business. Yard around the house is fully fenced with plenty of room for a garden, fruit tree's or anything that you could want. Property is right across from the Post Office, within walking distance to town and Silo Park. 5 B's Bakery is right next door. Main level of the house has 2 bedrooms but downstairs full sized basement has the potential to be so much more. This home has a lot of room and it is begging to shine!! Property also includes a carport and small shed. A little attention can go a long way with this one!

For open house information, contact Tina Lahr, NextHome Preview Properties at 360-848-8900