Lawtey, FL

Check out these Lawtey homes on the market

 4 days ago

(Lawtey, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lawtey will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWGa7_0c109eEa00

9399 Se State Road 100, Starke, 32091

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 877 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Remodeled two bedroom one and a half bath. New siding, new vinyl plank, carpet. New appliances, new kitchen cabinets, fresh paint throughout. Front Screened porch, attached car port.

For open house information, contact JESSE D GATHRIGHT, AMERICAN DREAM OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA at 904-964-5424

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wB3BE_0c109eEa00

322 Lafayette St, Starke, 32091

3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,635 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Motivated seller. Willing to negotiate, Owner financing available. See docs for terms. The house has an airy, roomy feel to it. Great front porch. This is a solidly built 1946 home, over 1600 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms with a spare room that can be a 4th bedroom or an office, inside laundry, finished ,wood flooring in front room and two bedrooms. Jack and Jill full bath between bedrooms 1 and 2. Master bedroom is toward rear of the home and has a shower. This is on an irregular rectangular lot of around .37 acre. Back part is woods. Some work is continuing so excuse the mess and be careful. House is being sold as-is. It has been repaired, painted inside and out and should pass a 4 point inspection. AC under 5 years. Two year air handler. Electrical updated 2 years ago.

For open house information, contact FRANK FLORIO, REALTY MASTERS, INC. at 904-282-0810

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZmKI_0c109eEa00

13070 230Th Pl, Raiford, 32083

3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Great investment opportunity. The house is a 3/1 that has been re-wired, re-plumed, has double pane windows and a metal roof. Call today to setup a showing.

For open house information, contact Dustin Spratlin, Hatcher Realty Services, Inc. Cross City at 352-498-5151

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtEa5_0c109eEa00

17697 Ne 19Th Ln, Starke, 32091

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,952 Square Feet | Built in 1950

If you are seeking the country lifestyle, amazing wildlife, serenity and privacy, this is the home for you. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home is nestled on 4 acres. Enclosed Florida room can be used as home office/5th bedroom. Too many extras to list: australian cypress and brick paver floors, cypress kitchen cabinet with granite countertops, custom base boards and trim, board & batten cypress exterior, specialty ceilings, standing seam commercial grade galvalume roof, custom doors, home is wired for an outside generator, approx. 2500 sq ft of barn space, custom playground w/ playhouse, dog run with matching dog house, and don't forget the pond.

For open house information, contact Monica JoJo Ames, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawtey, FL
ABOUT

With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

