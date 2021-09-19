Top homes for sale in Weaverville

(Weaverville, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Weaverville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1315 Tucker Hill, Douglas City, 96024 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1998

You can enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, approx 1780 sf home that sits on 10.22 acres, and only minutes from downtown Weaverville, Sellers have done everything to get this home ready to sell, including the new addition finaled this yr, with new lighting, new carpets throughout home, new doors, new trim, new windows, new paint on the interior and exterior, new decking off the master bedroom and the lower bedroom or can be used as a family room. Kitchen entitles you to tile counter tops & propane oven/range, living room has cozy wood stove and wall of windows to take in the views of the woods that surround the home. The home site is completely fenced, with fruit trees and garden area, driveway and parking area has been graveled as well. Another benefit to the 10.22 acres is the lower portion that features a separate electric meter, flat usable land, storage container and shed, the lower portion is just as open and bright as the upper portion. Property also comes with 3 water storage tanks totaling 5,000 gallons of water storage. Multitude of out buildings for storage and your own fire bib with fire hose...

529 Main St, Weaverville, 96093 12 Beds 9 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1856

Here is a great opportunity to own a great local piece of history with so much opportunity for whichever business venture you'd like. Located in downtown Weaverville, this historic building has been the home of most recently a successful restaurant, with many new upgrades to electrical and plumbing, and previously Upstairs is what used to be the 12-Room New York Hotel, originally called The York Hotel. Four rooms have been upgraded but the hotel itself has not been in operation for sometime. It was built as a single story building in 1854, was destroyed by fire in 1859, and was rebuilt as a brick two-story and renamed The New York Hotel. In 1931, the building was remodeled and two rooms were added to the saloon. In 1991 the building was bought by a local group of investors and it was turned into a Saloon. Many upgrades to the foundation have been done, including a metal structural staircase & bracing out back for access to the upper level and to make the building earthquake safe. The restaurant has a total seating capacity for approximately 76, plus 14 bar seats. Come take a look and let your business ideas run wild!

6785 Rush Creek Rd, Lewiston, 96052 2 Beds 2 Baths | $352,000 | 984 Square Feet | Built in 2016

If you are looking for a quiet spot with river views and acreage, this might just be the one. Home is situated on 20.13 acres and Rush Creek runs through the bottom of it. From the front porch you can take in amazing views of the Trinity River. Through the front door you will enter into the bright and spacious living room which is open to the kitchen and dining area. This home has a split floor plan so the bedrooms are on either side of the home. Home also has a laundry room with a door to outside. Home is serviced by a private well, septic tank and power to the home is provided by the public utility. This property is zoned Agriculture Forest 20 acre minimum and backs up to federal land, so there is a great deal of room for all of your toys.

360 Barbara Ave, Weaverville, 96093 3 Beds 2 Baths | $282,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Located on 'high demand' street near Historic Main St.. EZ access to Hospital, Courthouse, USFS Station, dining, & shopping. Fenced front & rear yards. Concrete walkway under covered porch to the front entry. The rear yard features 2 concrete patio areas, remnants of a shady trellis patio, apple trees, & a very large garden / potting shed. The property backs to Garden Gulch, offering an occasional creek serenade. The home features original wood flooring in Living, Dining, Hall, & all bedrooms ( an uncommon treat w/ homes in this price range). Both the Living & Dining areas feature picture windows. A 'mid-century mod' kitchen is very functional as it stands; w/ options to upgrade if desired. The kitchen is open to the dining area. A ' walk thru' half bath w/ access from laundry room & master bedroom. The laundry room is accessed from the kitchen or the rear yard. The original brick fireplace chimney has been closed up; w/ a wood stove addition at the dining/living area. The raised brick hearth & wall remains, retaining a bit of '50's ambiance. The garage includes work & storage areas. The carport opens to the rear yard via a wide gate. Home, Grounds & Locale = A Sweet Summer Special

