Top homes for sale in Scottville

(Scottville, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Scottville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

805 N Harrison Street, Ludington, 49431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,197 Square Feet | Built in 1950

City of Ludington - Quaint 1 bed (possible 2), 1.5 baths ranch style home - perfect starter home or vacation home. 1997 updates - renovated Kitchen, 4 yr old roof & siding. 32 x 16 in-ground pool with fenced back yard. Large deck, 10x8 pool shed, 16x16 man-cave & extra shed 12x10 . Basement has 17x11 room presently used as 2nd bedroom &1/2 bath, laundry room, & Rec room 22x10. A must see - this property will not last.

405 Fourth Street, Ludington, 49431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Well Maintained home on the South Side. This 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home has has original pine kitchen cupboards and solid pine paneling. Large back yard and well manicured front yard. Windows have been upgraded to vinyl replacement windows. Detached 1 car garage. Close to Copeyon Park and the Splash Pad.

6413 W Forest Edge Drive, Ludington, 49431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,735 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautifully renovated ranch style home with vaulted ceilings, built in 2006. Located in Hamlin township on a quiet private road. Mature trees on this just over 1 acre wooded lot. Remodeled kitchen with 36 inch Kohler farmhouse apron front sink, striking Cambria quartz countertops, and newer stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with a whirlpool tub and walk-in-closet. Many updates, some including: central ac, switched to natural gas, newer flooring throughout entire main floor, water heater and water pump. Main floor laundry room with shelving units for additional storage. Beautiful composite decking overlooking the large backyard perfect for family gatherings, bbq's, bonfires and relaxing. Full basement has two egress windows and plumping for a 3rd bathroom, ready for finishing. Huge , fully insulated and dry-walled 2 car attached garage. Call to schedule your private showing today. Buyer to verify all listing information.

4399 E Wilson Road, Custer, 49405 1 Bed 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This 40 acre parcel on the Big South Branch of the Pere Marquette is calling your name!! Surrounded on all sides (except the north) by the thousands of acres of Manistee National Forest. Breathtaking views from many locations on the property. The south end of the parcel is where you will find a bunkhouse that sleeps 8, a huge master bedroom that includes a whirlpool tub and a new bathroom. Newer well, septic and even satellite TV. Heat is propane and electric. Great little river launch at this end. The northern section features a 3 acre tillable field with a hunting blind-lots of nice mature bucks running this land. This property has options and can be easily be split along the drive into two 20 acre parcels (see sample photo). Very rare opportunity!! MUST SEE!

