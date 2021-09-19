CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bloomfield, PA

Check out these homes for sale in New Bloomfield now

New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 4 days ago

(New Bloomfield, PA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in New Bloomfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2u9j_0c109ETo00

405 W Main, Thompsontown, 17094

1 Bed 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 552 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Perfect one floor living for one or two people in this quaint little bungalow. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living room. One bedroom with an attached full bath/laundry. Carport on the side. Full basement with exterior only entrance. New shingle roof in 2018, new front porch and rear deck in 2016, new mini-split for heating and cooling in 2020, 200 amp electric, oil hot water heat available, sump pump and dehumidifier in the basement. All this on nice size level yard with plenty of room for gardening or whatever your outdoor hobby. Minutes from 322. Call to make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Monica Wert, Century 21 Above and Beyond at 717-436-9191

Copyright © 2021 Mifflin Juniata Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MJBORPA-26996)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtLth_0c109ETo00

14773 Rt 235, Millerstown, 17062

5 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,945 Square Feet | Built in 1900

These 2 properties are being sold together and are situated next to each other in Seven Stars! FIRST: Large 2 story with 2 apartments & store front with huge rear storage & garage. (2ND) Old Carwash. Different parcels & Deedbook numbers. Juniata Co, Greenwood Twp!

For open house information, contact Judy Spece-Wright, Century 21 Above and Beyond at 717-436-9191

Copyright © 2021 Mifflin Juniata Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MJBORPA-26762)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qUVp_0c109ETo00

320 Seven Stars Road, Millerstown, 17062

3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1959

2 for 1 special! So much opportunity exists for this rare 3+ acre property in Greenwood Township, Perry County! The main 3-bedroom ranch home features a sizeable kitchen and living room with an abundance of cabinets and built-ins, multi-heat sources (electric, propane, pellets), and an indoor hot tub room. It also has a large breezeway with potential to be a family room or home office and an oversized garage that can accommodate an RV and other toys and can also be heated for family gatherings. The 2-bedroom rental house has its own well and septic and is perfect for in-laws or for rental income. All this plus a 36x36 barn, 12x36 outbuilding, garden shed, and in-ground pool!

For open house information, contact Kristen Graybill, Century 21 Above and Beyond at 717-436-9191

Copyright © 2021 Mifflin Juniata Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MJBORPA-26901)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
New Bloomfield, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Family Room#Propane#Old Carwash#Deedbook
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield, PA
25
Followers
275
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy