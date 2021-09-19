Check out these homes for sale in New Bloomfield now

(New Bloomfield, PA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in New Bloomfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

405 W Main, Thompsontown, 17094 1 Bed 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 552 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Perfect one floor living for one or two people in this quaint little bungalow. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living room. One bedroom with an attached full bath/laundry. Carport on the side. Full basement with exterior only entrance. New shingle roof in 2018, new front porch and rear deck in 2016, new mini-split for heating and cooling in 2020, 200 amp electric, oil hot water heat available, sump pump and dehumidifier in the basement. All this on nice size level yard with plenty of room for gardening or whatever your outdoor hobby. Minutes from 322. Call to make it yours today!

14773 Rt 235, Millerstown, 17062 5 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,945 Square Feet | Built in 1900

These 2 properties are being sold together and are situated next to each other in Seven Stars! FIRST: Large 2 story with 2 apartments & store front with huge rear storage & garage. (2ND) Old Carwash. Different parcels & Deedbook numbers. Juniata Co, Greenwood Twp!

320 Seven Stars Road, Millerstown, 17062 3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1959

2 for 1 special! So much opportunity exists for this rare 3+ acre property in Greenwood Township, Perry County! The main 3-bedroom ranch home features a sizeable kitchen and living room with an abundance of cabinets and built-ins, multi-heat sources (electric, propane, pellets), and an indoor hot tub room. It also has a large breezeway with potential to be a family room or home office and an oversized garage that can accommodate an RV and other toys and can also be heated for family gatherings. The 2-bedroom rental house has its own well and septic and is perfect for in-laws or for rental income. All this plus a 36x36 barn, 12x36 outbuilding, garden shed, and in-ground pool!

