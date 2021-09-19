Top homes for sale in Malad City

(Malad City, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Malad City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1305 E 6700 S, Malad, 83252 5 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This home is located in Malad, Idaho and comes with over 14 acres of land. Here are some highlights of the property: It has a small orchard with 5 mature fruit bearing trees and 6 young trees that will be ready for harvesting in two to three years. Super peaceful country setting. A lot of reservoirs for fishing surrounding the area. Next to a BLM and US National Forest. In the middle of 3 mountain peaks that give you great sunsets 1.5 hours from Salt Lake City, 1 Hour from Hill Air Force Base

For open house information, contact Elias Trejo, HomeSmart Premier Realty at 208-497-0067

494 N 200 W, Malad, 83252 3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Welcome! Are you interested in an immaculate home with mature trees? This adorable house with vinyl siding and vinyl windows is waiting for you! Everything inside was recently redone. New carpet, flooring, paint, wiring, plumbing, bathroom, light fixtures, door locks. The list goes on and on. Pleasant and inviting home with 3 bedrooms and a den all on the main level. A large livingroom right off the kitchen and a laundry by the back-door and den. There is a storage cellar below with exterior entrance which doubles as a utility room. The sellers have worked hard and with love to make this house solid and comfortable for the new owners. They are prepared to offer the buyer a $5000 kitchen allowance for kitchen cabinets. This home qualifies for financing.

For open house information, contact Marijke Mill, Idaho Agents Real Estate at 208-201-9953