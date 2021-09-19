Take a look at these homes on the market in Burney

(Burney, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Burney. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

37215 Ontario Ave, Burney, 96013 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Charming home with an in-law unit! Updated and ready for someone to make it a home. Fresh interior paint, built-ins and unique interior pass-through windows,double pane windows, lots of storage, great kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave & cooking range, nice large fenced back yard & patio for outdoor fun and a huge storage building. In-ground sprinklers have just been installed & the carpets will be cleaned.Roof is apprx.4 years young! Don't miss this terrific bargain!

36882 Holly Ave, Burney, 96013 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1968

THIS HOME IS BACK ON THE MARKET HAD MAJOR REPAIRS DUE TO A BROKEN WATER PIPE. ALL NEW SHEETROCK PAINT, NEW FLOOR, STILL NEEDS SOME FINISHINGTOUCHS, BIG YARD WITH A STORAGE SHED, NICE NEIGHBORHOOD.PRICED $269,000

20472 Plumas, Burney, 96013 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in None

this is a total fixer no lock box , just walk in front door door is just screw in jam.take a screw driver and be careful walking in floors weak .

