Take a look at these homes on the market in Burney
(Burney, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Burney. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Charming home with an in-law unit! Updated and ready for someone to make it a home. Fresh interior paint, built-ins and unique interior pass-through windows,double pane windows, lots of storage, great kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave & cooking range, nice large fenced back yard & patio for outdoor fun and a huge storage building. In-ground sprinklers have just been installed & the carpets will be cleaned.Roof is apprx.4 years young! Don't miss this terrific bargain!
For open house information, contact DANA PETERSON, SHELDON LARGENT REALTY at 530-282-1771
THIS HOME IS BACK ON THE MARKET HAD MAJOR REPAIRS DUE TO A BROKEN WATER PIPE. ALL NEW SHEETROCK PAINT, NEW FLOOR, STILL NEEDS SOME FINISHINGTOUCHS, BIG YARD WITH A STORAGE SHED, NICE NEIGHBORHOOD.PRICED $269,000
For open house information, contact JANET ELAINE JONES, HIGH COUNTRY REAL ESTATE at 530-335-2222
this is a total fixer no lock box , just walk in front door door is just screw in jam.take a screw driver and be careful walking in floors weak .
For open house information, contact SONNY ROSS, CAL STATE PROPERTY at 530-224-4000
