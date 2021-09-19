Take a look at these homes on the market in Burney

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burney, CA

Burney Times
Burney Times
 4 days ago

(Burney, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Burney. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JFnE_0c108yg500

37215 Ontario Ave, Burney, 96013

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Charming home with an in-law unit! Updated and ready for someone to make it a home. Fresh interior paint, built-ins and unique interior pass-through windows,double pane windows, lots of storage, great kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave & cooking range, nice large fenced back yard & patio for outdoor fun and a huge storage building. In-ground sprinklers have just been installed & the carpets will be cleaned.Roof is apprx.4 years young! Don't miss this terrific bargain!

For open house information, contact DANA PETERSON, SHELDON LARGENT REALTY at 530-282-1771

Copyright © 2021 Shasta MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHASTACA-21-3886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gw89S_0c108yg500

36882 Holly Ave, Burney, 96013

3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1968

THIS HOME IS BACK ON THE MARKET HAD MAJOR REPAIRS DUE TO A BROKEN WATER PIPE. ALL NEW SHEETROCK PAINT, NEW FLOOR, STILL NEEDS SOME FINISHINGTOUCHS, BIG YARD WITH A STORAGE SHED, NICE NEIGHBORHOOD.PRICED $269,000

For open house information, contact JANET ELAINE JONES, HIGH COUNTRY REAL ESTATE at 530-335-2222

Copyright © 2021 Shasta MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHASTACA-20-6023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVXRJ_0c108yg500

20472 Plumas, Burney, 96013

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in None

this is a total fixer no lock box , just walk in front door door is just screw in jam.take a screw driver and be careful walking in floors weak .

For open house information, contact SONNY ROSS, CAL STATE PROPERTY at 530-224-4000

Copyright © 2021 Shasta MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHASTACA-20-4747)

Burney Times

Burney Times

Burney, CA
