In a new interview, The Batman star Jeffrey Wright revealed a few details about director Matt Reeves's approach to Gotham City, which fans will see not just in The Batman but in the planned Gotham P.D. show that Reeves is executive producing for HBO Max. According to the star, the gritty, tactile feel of Gotham City in the film is something new and different, not to be confused with the neo-noir skyline of the Burton movies or the War on Terror-inspired Dark Knight trilogy from Christopher Nolan. Fans have seen a little bit of the world's wardrobe and technology in set photos and videos, but little sense for the "character" of Gotham City itself.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO