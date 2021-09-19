Early Windows 11 Android subsystem benchmarks show performance equivalent to Snapdragon 865 on ARM hardware, single-core ARM to x86 Bridge scores not very encouraging
Windows 11 is all set to enter general availability on October 5. During the operating system's launch back in June, Microsoft said that it was looking to bring Android apps to the Microsoft Store via the Amazon Appstore. However, that plan has been postponed to a later build and will not make it to launch date. Nevertheless, we are getting to signs that Microsoft has internally started testing Android app support.www.notebookcheck.net
