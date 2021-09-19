Check out these homes on the Franklinville market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NY

 4 days ago

(Franklinville, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Franklinville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnhGj_0c108g2F00

6869 Route 219 North, Ellicottville, 14731

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Mobile Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Best way to get into Ellicottville. Under $75,000! 3 bedroom mobile with some land. Very well maintained.

For open house information, contact Louise S Oeffling, Holiday Valley Realty Co, Inc at 716-699-2000

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1366809)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPfJU_0c108g2F00

27 Ellicottvillas, Ellicottville, 14731

4 Beds 4 Baths | $665,000 | 40,686 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This Villa defines Luxury Living in the heart of Ellicottville. Build-out completed in 2016. This Villa has it alland comes Completely Furnished! 4 bdrms & 4 full baths comfortably sleeps 12. The lower bedroom has afireplace looking out onto patio, w/breakfast bar, heated floors & kitchenette. 2nd floor has spectacular greatroom w/ 2-story windows, dining rm, full bath, gourmet kitchen, wet bar, heated floors, wine fridge,beerfridge, washer/dryer & a double sided fireplace to balcony w/astounding slope views. Granite, high-endappliances & appointments throughout. 3rd floor has 3 bdrms w/2 full baths & loft TV/lounge area.Steps torestaurants & shops. Holimont and Holiday Valley ski slopes/golf minutes away. Holiday Valley ranked #3 onlist of "Best in the East" by Ski Magazine

For open house information, contact Robyn Sansone, WNYbyOwner.com at 716-523-8508

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1336976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6laI_0c108g2F00

6447 Holiday Valley Rd 109/111-5 Tamarack, Ellicottville, 14731

2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Wonderful 2 bed 2 bath layout located on the ground floor of the Premier Tamarack Club. Walk out unit gives you easy access to the golf course and ski hills, with wonderful views of slopes. Amazing amenities of ownership included valet parking year round ,indoor/outdoor heated pool access, private locker room, and so much more to enjoy ! Slope Side ! This is a 10-11 week fractional ownership property

For open house information, contact Margaret A Kandefer, Keller WilliamsRealtyLancaster at 716-324-2300

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1280346)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ntnt9_0c108g2F00

9013 South Maple Valley Road, Machias, 14101

4 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Situated on 4.55 acres this 4 Bedroom home has a ton of upgrades. New roof, all new Hemlock siding, new porch, new gutters, some new windows, new plumbing and water pump, new electric and drywall and paint, newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Featuring cherry wide plank flooring throughout and cherry shelving. All this including a 7 stall Amish built barn. All offers if any due 8/24 at 5pm.

For open house information, contact Susan Drake, CENTURY 21 Gold Standard at 716-652-0232

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1360203)

See more property details

