Drinks

Warmest Regards

By Nikki M. Murry
berkscountyliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s special about this featured drink? We use Kinsey Rye, which is a PA rye whiskey from north of Philly, as well as house-made syrups. For what occasion would you recommend this cocktail? Warm summer days, weddings, picnics…honestly, any time!. Ingredients. Half-ounce honey simple syrup. Half-ounce lemon juice. 1.5 ounces...

berkscountyliving.com

Comments / 0

#Restaurants#Rye Whiskey#Summer Days#Collins Glass#Food Drink#Beverages#Bru Craft#Wurst#Veda
