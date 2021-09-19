San Saba-curious? These homes are on the market

(San Saba, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Saba will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

603 E Chappel Road, San Saba, 76877 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,871 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Remodeled 3 years ago, 3 bedroom 2 bath, granite counter tops, custom built cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, his and her sinks in master bath and his and her double shower heads, barn doors in master suite, gas logs fireplace, water softener, sunroom perfect for an office and plants, 2 car garage with enough room for 4 cars or a huge workshop, city electric with a well that supplies the house and yard. The lot is surrounded with beautiful oak trees that provide great shade! This house has so many great features and upgrades and is TURN-KEY! Do not miss your chance on owning this beautiful home with all the custom upgrades!

1001 W Woodlawn Street, San Saba, 76877 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 822 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home needs some work but shows great bones. It sits on a corner lot with beautiful trees including Live Oak, Pecan and Crepe Myrtles. Attached is a 1 car garage and simple front porch. Located within a great neighborhood and only 6 Blocks from the Middle and High Schools, restaurants and 10 blocks from the grocery store anyone could enjoy the location. Home is being sold as is.

4075 W Us Highway 190 Highway, San Saba, 76877 3 Beds 4 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1976

The possibilities are endless at Soaps place. Nestled on the banks of the San Saba River & neighbor to a working Pecan orchard, Soaps Place is the perfect setting for an event venue, company retreat, or short-term rental. Looking for something more personal? Keep this gem all to yourself as your primary home or relaxing vacation home. Every aspect of this 2 +/- acre property is designed for function & comfort. Fully furnished turnkey, ready to go. Outside is perfectly situated for hosting an intimate gathering or large wedding. 1,110 sq ft. covered pavilion allows you to party into the night under beautiful chandeliers. Rocking chairs & porch swings line the pavilion & the grounds. A gently sloping manicured lawn leads you down to the banks of the San Saba River where you can enjoy the glorious sunset views. A stunning lighted pergola, outdoor kitchen w/brick oven, rock fire pit, & outdoor commercial bathrooms round out the outdoor amenities. Entering the home, you will quickly be enveloped by a lodge like feel w/natural wood accents throughout. The living room showcases vaulted ceilings w/wooden & impressive wood-burning fireplace. Open to the living room, the primary kitchen features stainless steel appliances & large granite wrap around bar perfect for seating or serving. Have a larger guest list or want to practice your culinary skills? Checkout the commercial kitchen, every chefs dream. Stocked with all the needed amenities. Enormous granite prep/serving area, commercial gas stove, ovens, microwave, industrial sink, ice machine, walk-in freezer, storage cabinets, & walk-in closets. Retire in the evening to a generous primary suite on main floor. French doors lead to covered nook off the pavilion. Additional upstairs bedroom furnished w/2 sets of bunkbeds & 2nd bedroom w/private balcony & spiral staircase leading to pavilion. Additional acreage-3 rows of pecan trees subdivided from existing orchard available at an additional negotiated price.

4220 Cr 232, San Saba, 76877 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Located just outside of the Big City of Richland Springs,TX sits a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2650+-sqft home with 1 covered parking spot along with a detached garage space at the back of the property. The 1 +- Acre that this home sits on gives you plenty of space to relax and make it your own and the Large Mature trees make great place to hang out during the HOT Texas summer's! Give us a call today!!

