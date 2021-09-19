OnePlus 9 series to get major camera update including a new Hasselblad XPan camera mode

Apple is currently hosting its annual September event, and while all the hype has predictably been focused on iPhones and the Watch, Cook and co. decided to open with an updated entry-level iPad. As per, at first glance it’s difficult to say much about the new iPad beyond “yep, it’s an iPad alright, but the 2021 slab does have a few notable features. The A13 Bionic processor is said to be 20% faster than the A12 it replaces, while the 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera supports Center Stage, which uses machine learning to keep you centred in frame when you’re on FaceTime video calls. In terms of design, the 2021 iPad doesn’t change things up. It sports a 10.2in Retina display, now with TrueTone, and sticks with the chunky bezels and home button. But while it might look old, the iPad can do a lot of the things its flashier big brothers can do. It runs iPadOS 15, and if you attach a keyboard can do a pretty good impression of a laptop. The first-gen Apple Pencil is supported too. With 2X more storage at 64GB, the latest iteration of the most popular iPad starts at £319 for the Wi-Fi only model, and £439 if you want to add Cellular.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO