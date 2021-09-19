CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus 9 series to get major camera update including a new Hasselblad XPan camera mode

By Sanjiv Sathiah
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus has announced a major camera update for its OnePlus 9 series of smartphones. The headlining feature is a new wide-format mode with a special 65:27 aspect ratio dubbed Xpan Mode drawing inspiration from its partnership with camera specialists Hasselblad. Working For Notebookcheck. There are numerous hook-ups between smartphone makers...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Hasselblad#Smartphones#Working For Notebookcheck#Swedish#Xpan#Ota
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Apple's foldable iPhone will look like this

Samsung may have flooded the market with its foldables, but that has not stopped. . Apple has been reportedly working on a foldable display smartphone for quite some time now. While Apple hasn't commented on the matter till date, several patents won by Apple have hinted towards the Apple's foldable display smartphone dubbed as the '
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
spacecenter.org

New Artifact: Apollo-Era Data Acquisition Camera

Travel though space history in our Starship Gallery timeline and see a new artifact – a 16mm Apollo-era data acquisition camera. This camera was used in training Apollo astronauts. A motion picture camera like this was mounted on the lunar rover to record mission activities. The film was later viewed back on Earth to determine how well the equipment worked and how mission requirements were accomplished.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Series Won't See Major Camera Changes, No 200MP Camera

Samsung recently announced a brand new camera sensor, a groundbreaking one. We’re talking about the world’s first 200MP camera sensor for smartphones, the ISOCELL HP1. Following that announcement, that took place earlier this month, many people assumed that a 200MP will be included on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Well, it seems like that won’t happen.
CELL PHONES
techaeris.com

Infinix announces the ZERO X Series with “Super Moon Mood” camera

Infinix is a smartphone manufacturer we have covered here in the past, mostly because of their penchant for making interesting things. Like the 160W fast charging concept smartphone shown off at MWC 2021. We’ve also reviewed the ZERO 8, which we, unfortunately, found marred by bloatware and data issues. Estimated...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This GoPro Deal Gets You Their All-New 5K Action Camera for $50 Off

The GoPro HERO9 just came out last fall, but it’s already getting a new markdown, with a special Amazon deal that gets you the latest GoPro action camera for $50 off. Regularly $399, it’s on sale right now for just $349. That’s its lowest price to date and the cheapest price for the all-new GoPro we’re seeing online. The HERO9 Black checks of all the boxes you’d want from a modern action camera. The waterproof portable camera can capture videos at up to 5K(!) resolution, and take 20MP photos, for professional looking footage and pics. A GoPro developed technology called SuperPhoto...
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Apple Unveils New iPhone 13 With Camera Featuring “Cinematic Mode”

During a virtual product presentation, Apple today unveiled the iPhone 13, which has longer battery life and an improved camera, including “cinematic mode.” The phone’s camera is designed to be more effective at capturing night scenes, capturing about 50% more light than the previous model. The goal, the company said, is to record “videos of people, pets, and objects with a beautiful depth effect with automatic focus changes, so anyone can capture cinema-style moments.” In addition to the iPhone, the company unveiled its seventh-generation Apple Watch and new iPads, and an expansion of its fitness streaming service. Apple Fitness+ will also now...
CELL PHONES
Shropshire Star

Camera and battery updates make for ‘intriguing’ iPhone launch

The iPhone 13 range has been revealed for the first time. Apple’s focus on better cameras and more battery life will help the new iPhone 13 stand out in a crowded and competitive smartphone market, one expert has said. The tech giant’s latest handsets have stuck to the design introduced...
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Get New 120Hz ProMotion Displays, Upgraded Cameras

After months of speculation, Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Featuring an incredibly crisp Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion (adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz), an upgraded pro camera system sporting new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto camera sensors, as well as the A15 Bionic chip offering advancements in computational photography to power the all-new camera features. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CELL PHONES
Stuff.tv

Apple’s entry-level iPad gets a new processor and an improved selfie camera

Apple is currently hosting its annual September event, and while all the hype has predictably been focused on iPhones and the Watch, Cook and co. decided to open with an updated entry-level iPad. As per, at first glance it’s difficult to say much about the new iPad beyond “yep, it’s an iPad alright, but the 2021 slab does have a few notable features. The A13 Bionic processor is said to be 20% faster than the A12 it replaces, while the 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera supports Center Stage, which uses machine learning to keep you centred in frame when you’re on FaceTime video calls. In terms of design, the 2021 iPad doesn’t change things up. It sports a 10.2in Retina display, now with TrueTone, and sticks with the chunky bezels and home button. But while it might look old, the iPad can do a lot of the things its flashier big brothers can do. It runs iPadOS 15, and if you attach a keyboard can do a pretty good impression of a laptop. The first-gen Apple Pencil is supported too. With 2X more storage at 64GB, the latest iteration of the most popular iPad starts at £319 for the Wi-Fi only model, and £439 if you want to add Cellular.
ELECTRONICS
geardiary

Affordable Xiaomi 11T Series Includes “Cinemagic” Cameras and Ultra-Fast Charging

If a large display with a fast refresh rate, a speedy processor, and a solid camera for content creation on the go is essential to you, then you’ll want to take a look at the two new Xiaomi 11T series devices launched today. Both the 11T and the 11T Pro offer what Xiaomi calls “Cinemagic” cameras; they say you can leave the expensive video and photography equipment at home (or better yet, not buy it in the first place), go out and explore and get your best shots. Best of all, both phones are affordable.
CELL PHONES
Siliconera

Early Scarlet Nexus 1.03 Patch Will Include Camera Options, Aim Assist

Bandai Namco is preparing Scarlet Nexus patch 1.03 and released some preliminary notes going over its changes. Many of the new additions involve accessibility options, like aim assist and larger fonts. There will also be some new Scarlet Nexus camera options available to alter things like distance and tracking. An exact release date isn’t available for it yet.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy