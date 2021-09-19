Take a look at these homes on the market in Afton

(Afton, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Afton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

690 Jefferson Street, Afton, 83110 2 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This is a well cared for home with a wonderful fenced back yard, mature trees and includes a sprinkler system in the lawn. The home features and open floor plan with a double closet for his and hers in the master bedroom adjacent to the on suite master bath. Some of the furnishings are negotiable.

For open house information, contact Betty B. Davis, RE/MAX Valley 1 Realty at 307-248-1656

1770 Allred Rd, Afton, 83110 4 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,864 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Equestrian paradise with 360* mountain views. Bring your horses home to this immaculately maintained and recently updated ranchette situated on over 7 irrigated acres. From new flooring to recently painted siding, no stone was left unturned. Updated Kitchenaid appliances, soft close hickory cabinets, composite sink, and an open entertaining area into the living room creates great conversational space. The kitchen area leads into 2 bedrooms, main floor laundry, and a bonus space with a wet bar. The completely remodeled basement offers 2 bedrooms, custom cabinetry in the living room, and a large bathroom with custom tile. Cozy up to the propane fireplace and overnight the bunk rooms. Nearly 1000 sq.ft. of heated shop space, 30amp RV hook-up, horse barn, and 45 spruce trees on drip system.

For open house information, contact Courtney 'Lane' Nygren, Engel & Volkers Jackson Hole at 307-201-8800

3100 Co. Rd. 129, Grover, 83122 3 Beds 4 Baths | $5,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,319 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This spectacular setting on 288 acres bordering BTNF with panoramic views of Star Valley features a beautiful 7,320 sq. ft. Log Home, 1,431 sq. ft. private guest house, 1,906 sq. ft. detached garage/barnwith a 902 sq. ft. studio apartment and a 900 sq. ft. detached shop. Perfect corporate retreat of family compound providing the ultimate Wyoming getaway.

For open house information, contact Sean Clark, Compass Real Estate at 307-733-6060

140 Big Ridge Meadows Dr, Afton, 83110 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,944 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Awesome home, Awesome Views, Live Stream on the property, Custom Built, Spacious, Kitchen has 2 pantries, plus a butler's pantry. The upper level of the home has a large room that would be great for whatever you want to do with it, plus 3 more bedrooms, This home is a must see .The private patio off the great room will be great for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Janice Earhart, Hale's Valley Properties, LLC at 307-885-9800