Norton, KS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Norton

 4 days ago

(Norton, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Norton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiXRS_0c108DdI00

315 North Graves Avenue, Norton, 67654

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This ranch style home sits on two lots and offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. All one level living with the water softener in the crawl space which can be used as a storm shelter. Hardwood floors cover most rooms with newly laid tile in the kitchen and bath. The home has a new roof, established fruit trees, and has a storage shed out back.

For open house information, contact Jeanette Krizek, Realty One Group Solitude at 785-282-4024

Copyright © 2021 Kansas Property Ads. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REBRKS-81739)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1JxQ_0c108DdI00

702 North State Street, Norton, 67654

4 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1926

The home has lots of quality features with oak floors under the carpet, wide baseboards, beveled glass mirrors, solid wood doors!The main floor has 3 bedrooms, bath, front room, dining room, and kitchen. The upstairs has outside seating area and private stairway. It has a kitchenette, living/dining room, bath with shower, bedroom that has a queen size bed with large closet/storage and an extra storage room. This area was used as a rental apartment for many years.The basement has a laundry room, work room, shower and commode with sink, office, and a large room that has the potential to be 2 non-conforming bedrooms. The furnace was installed in 2009, water heater 2018, retaining wall was put in in 2020, roof was done in 2018, and the walls have been insulated.There is a detached garage with work area 20 x 26. Schedule a viewing today!

For open house information, contact Jeanette Krizek, Realty One Group Solitude at 785-282-4024

Copyright © 2021 Kansas Property Ads. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REBRKS-81528)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upuL9_0c108DdI00

1105 Eisenhower Drive, Norton, 67654

4 Beds 2 Baths | $163,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Excellent RanchStyle 4 bedroom home, located close to grade school. The main floor consists of a living room with a fire place, kitchen with bar area dividing the kitchen and large eating area, 3 bedrooms and bath. Beautiful woodwork throughout the home. Downstairs, large family room, bedroom, bathroom, storage area or storm shelter and furnace room. Single car garage. Beautifully landscaped yard. Must see to appreciate.

For open house information, contact Samantha Hager, Weiser Realty, LLC at 785-877-2185

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11008350)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpwb0_0c108DdI00

308 North West Avenue, Norton, 67654

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This nice ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathes and lots of room to stretch out in. The main floor has a large living room with fireplace at one end, the laundry room is just off the kitchen with the dining next. Down the hall is storage areas on both sides of hallway, and the bedrooms and bath.Downstairs has a second bathroom, storage room and a large family room.The home has siding, underground sprinklers, and guttering. There is a soft water and reverse osmosis unit installed. The roof was redone in 2018 and the upstairs bathroom and kitchen had recently been remodeled.The deck was added a few years ago and the yard has a partial wood fence. There is a 2-car garage out back with extra parking cement pad for a boat or trailer. A small shed for gardening tools and mower is near the deck for handy access.

For open house information, contact Jeanette Krizek, Realty One Group Solitude at 785-282-4024

Copyright © 2021 Kansas Property Ads. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REBRKS-81723)

Norton, KS
