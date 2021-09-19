Walsenburg-curious? These homes are on the market

(Walsenburg, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Walsenburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

625 Champa Ave, Walsenburg, 81089 5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,514 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Lovely, spacious 5 bedroom home in Walsenburg on a large lot with mountain views. Conveniently located across from the school. This unique one owner home has been well cared for. BBQ on the back patio, hang out in the breezeway, or spend some quiet time in the enclosed sunroom. Or enjoy the local shopping and recreation. Lathrop State Park with camping, trails, and 2 lakes is only a few miles away.

For open house information, contact Mitchell Sample, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626

800 W Spruce Street, Walsenburg, 81089 4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This newly updated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with an oversized 2 car garage offers lots of potential for a large family or multi-families as there are 2 on-suites on each end of the house. Sitting on a corner lot with great outdoor space for pets or entertaining with a beautifully manicured lawn, partially fenced yard, and mature trees. Plenty of outbuildings for all of your yard tools and/or toys. Complete with extra insulation, new carpet, new flooring, and new paint making this home truly turnkey.

For open house information, contact ARICA ANDREATTA, CODE OF THE WEST REAL ESTATE at 719-742-3626

131 Navajo Rd, Walsenburg, 81089 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Enjoy country living in this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on 6.93 +/- acres. Tucked in the mature trees of Navajo Ranch this home offers you peace and quiet all while still being close to major roadways. This home offers mountain views and space to roam. Open concept floor plan with an abundance of natural light shining through. The main bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom for privacy. The main bathroom features a stand-in shower and a separate sizable tub to relax in. This home offers 3 other decent-sized bedrooms and a separate bathroom. You can even make one of the bedrooms an office space. Not far from Walsenburg and off of two paved roads. Come take a look at this hidden gem!

For open house information, contact Michelle Shrout, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626

220 Spruce St, Walsenburg, 81089 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,059 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Charming and updated 2 bed/1 bath home with wood floors and fresh interior paint throughout. Unique features include full built in cabinets in master bedroom, china cabinet in dining area, and clawfoot tub in bath. Laundry room located on main level, mechanical room and storage in unfinished basement. Outside is a fully fenced yard with new landscaping, easy care aluminum siding and a good roof on the house. The detached garage needs a new roof itself, but great for additional storage or could provide one car off street parking. Come take in the view from the deep covered front porch, and enjoy the summer days! Selling as is, priced to sell quickly, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Sarah Jardis, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626