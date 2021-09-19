CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

Check out these homes on the Spicer market now

Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 4 days ago

(Spicer, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Spicer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVAxX_0c1089Bd00

460 Nw South Andrew Drive, New London, 56273

3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,196 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful 3+ bedroom, 3 bathroom walkout rambler situated on 100 ft of shoreline on Lake Andrew. Features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances, and lake views. Main level has spacious living room, dining room, laundry, and 3 bedrooms. Walkout lower level has large family room with gas fireplace, second kitchen, and 3 bonus rooms. Property has 2-stall attached garage, storage shed, lakeside deck, and incredible views of Lake Andrew! Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Matthew Olson, New London Real Estate, Inc. at 320-354-5494

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6093016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaEc5_0c1089Bd00

4951 122Nd Avenue Ne, Spicer, 56288

4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,604 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home nestled on approximately 4.5 acres of land with mature trees. Home features spacious, open kitchen, dining, and living room. Spacious owner's suite with loft. Lower level is great for entertaining and includes custom built bar, living area, and four-season porch. Enjoy the breathtaking views and wildlife on the outdoor deck and patios. Three-stall garage, storage shed, and well landscaped home!

For open house information, contact Matthew Olson, New London Real Estate, Inc. at 320-354-5494

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6075633)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9hlo_0c1089Bd00

4410 165Th Avenue Ne, New London, 56273

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,261 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Come check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the beautiful New London area countryside. This 3.9 acre lot is perfect for relaxing and enjoying nature at it's finest. Take a dip in the hot tub or just relax in the large family room and enjoy time with family and friends. A heated shed awaits you to keep your toys or a place to work on your next project. Give the house some TLC and make it your own. Lots of room to enjoy indoors and out!

For open house information, contact Jon Anderson, RE/MAX Preferred Realty at 320-231-1221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6081311)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atq3Y_0c1089Bd00

19643 Ne 71 Street, New London, 56273

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Attractive, walk-out, rambler in ''Cole's Island View'' on the NE edge of scenic New London! Gorgeous view from the sunroom/dining room. Spacious kitchen, remodeled in 2006, custom, pull-out cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed light, ''Bruce'' hardwood floors, huge custom windows to the river! This property includes your own island! Home has newer siding and 30-year shingles. Large lot with a gazebo and 10x16 storage shed. Lower level family room has large patio doors to river side, and gas fireplace. You will love the location!

For open house information, contact David Olson, Premier Real Estate Services at 320-259-4554

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6093120)

Spicer Updates

Spicer Updates

Spicer, MN
ABOUT

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

