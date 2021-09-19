CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Check out these Dover Foxcroft homes on the market

Dover-Foxcroft Updates
Dover-Foxcroft Updates
 4 days ago

(Dover Foxcroft, ME) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dover Foxcroft. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J02We_0c10820Y00

9 State Park Road, Dover Foxcroft, 04426

5 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Don't miss out on this beautiful well-maintained 5 Br. 3.5 Bath home within walking distance to Sebec Lake and the Boat Landing!! This home features 2 Garages as well as a full Wrap Around Porch and custom with Firelit Living in this Open Concept Home with Cathedral Ceilings in the living room! This home offers full first floor living with 4 Additional rooms upstairs to include two bonus rooms!With the proximity to one of Maines most desired lakes this property would make a fantastic rental getaway or use it as your full time residence. The choice is yours, but don't wait because this gem WILL NOT LAST!! Call today!

For open house information, contact The Bush Group, NextHome Experience at 207-573-7400

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-186406)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHCe4_0c10820Y00

50 Bolton Road, Dover Foxcroft, 04426

4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Nestled perfectly on 11 private acres, this stunning and spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom colonial feels like home the minute you pull up. Featuring a luxurious, warm and inviting Fieldstone fireplace and an outdoor sauna, you can relax and enjoy firelit living at it's finest. Step outside to the patio and enjoy nature morning, noon or night with plenty of extra space for entertaining guests. Complete with a heated 2 car garage, this beautiful property will check all of your boxes and more!

For open house information, contact The Bush Group, NextHome Experience at 207-573-7400

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187813)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkZPF_0c10820Y00

13 School Street, Sangerville, 04479

6 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Huge 4 BR home with 2 BR in-law apartment. Many updates, 2 new furnaces in 2020. Large barn, private back yard. Minutes from Dover and Guilford.

For open house information, contact Brian Chadbourne, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-146662641)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAi9l_0c10820Y00

10 Grange Street, Dover Foxcroft, 04426

4 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Well maintained 4 bedroom home located on a in town lot. Kitchen, dining room, living room with bow windows, den, laundry and new full bath with 5' shower. Two new bath rooms and three bedrooms on second floor. Home has some tin ceilings, wrap around front porch, covered patio and a whole house propane generator. Warm air furnace that is serviced yearly and a new oil tank. New heat pump hot water heater. Plenty of storage and a room for a work shop. New metal roof just installed. Replacement windows and vinyl sided. A one car garage. Walking distance to the Y, hospital, schools, shopping and ice arena.

For open house information, contact Betty Ann Richardson, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147451477)

