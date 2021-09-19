CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Wendover, NV

Take a look at these homes for sale in West Wendover

West Wendover News Watch
West Wendover News Watch
 4 days ago

(West Wendover, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in West Wendover. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WK1lf_0c107zJL00

2660 Tibbets Boulevard, West Wendover, 89883

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,686 Square Feet | Built in 2015

$20000 Price Dropped for this Beautiful Custom Built House. Starting with The Front that is magnificent during the day and magical during the night. This House doesn't have your typical entrance, the entrance was built to wow the guest. From the entrance you step in to open space living room area that has big custom made windows, to catch the outside light and get some natural light inside. Kitchen is very functional with latest energy saving stainless steel appliances, granit countertops and a large pantry. On the 1st floor you also have one of the bathrooms and laundry room. Going back from entrance you get this beautiful railing leading you to the upstairs. Upstairs you have another bathroom and 3 regular bedrooms, with custom built closets and Master Bedroom with big windows that captures the views that take your breath away. You also have custom made walk in closet and a beautiful modern bathroom. From the kitchen you enter in the backyard that has a basketball court, a fire pit area to relax with friends and enjoy the beautiful views of golf course and mountains. Use this opportunity to get this beautiful house.

For open house information, contact Natalia Loll, EXP Realty at 702-727-1050

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620839)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2AKB_0c107zJL00

1816 Butte Street, West Wendover, 89883

2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Townhouse | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great Investment Property, or for a start up family a great opportunity to own your place.Upstairs are the 2 Large Bedrooms, each have their own Bathroom. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet. Downstairs is the Living room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen and dining area, plus a bathroom. Outside you have a deck in the back with a small backyard, and a deck in front with a beautiful landscaping view. Property currently has a tenant, rent rate is $1100, you can keep renting this property or let me know if it is for you to reside in, to give the tenant a notice. Showing with a 24h Notice. Call for more details.

For open house information, contact Natalia Loll, EXP Realty at 702-727-1050

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620886)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
West Wendover, NV
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Energy Saving#Exp Realty#Great Investment Property
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover, NV
6
Followers
240
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Wendover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy