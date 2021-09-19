Take a look at these homes for sale in West Wendover

(West Wendover, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in West Wendover. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2660 Tibbets Boulevard, West Wendover, 89883 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,686 Square Feet | Built in 2015

$20000 Price Dropped for this Beautiful Custom Built House. Starting with The Front that is magnificent during the day and magical during the night. This House doesn't have your typical entrance, the entrance was built to wow the guest. From the entrance you step in to open space living room area that has big custom made windows, to catch the outside light and get some natural light inside. Kitchen is very functional with latest energy saving stainless steel appliances, granit countertops and a large pantry. On the 1st floor you also have one of the bathrooms and laundry room. Going back from entrance you get this beautiful railing leading you to the upstairs. Upstairs you have another bathroom and 3 regular bedrooms, with custom built closets and Master Bedroom with big windows that captures the views that take your breath away. You also have custom made walk in closet and a beautiful modern bathroom. From the kitchen you enter in the backyard that has a basketball court, a fire pit area to relax with friends and enjoy the beautiful views of golf course and mountains. Use this opportunity to get this beautiful house.

1816 Butte Street, West Wendover, 89883 2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Townhouse | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great Investment Property, or for a start up family a great opportunity to own your place.Upstairs are the 2 Large Bedrooms, each have their own Bathroom. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet. Downstairs is the Living room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen and dining area, plus a bathroom. Outside you have a deck in the back with a small backyard, and a deck in front with a beautiful landscaping view. Property currently has a tenant, rent rate is $1100, you can keep renting this property or let me know if it is for you to reside in, to give the tenant a notice. Showing with a 24h Notice. Call for more details.

