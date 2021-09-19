Take a look at these homes for sale in Burns

(Burns, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Burns than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

769 W Taylor St, Burns, 97720 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 866 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This 1952 home has been owned by the same family since it was originally constructed. Dated, but well cared for, this single level home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, laundry space, and small kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with an older electric stove and wood cupboards. The home is set on a cinderblock foundation with composite shingles for siding, a metal roof, and double-layered metal windows. Outbuildings include a double car garage with concrete floor, power, and additional workroom. A second shop space with a concrete floor, power, and pantry makes for a good woodworking, mechanics, or storage space. The property also includes a wood storage building. All buildings feature metal roofs and siding. All have differed maintenance The yard has been fenced with mature trees and lilac bushes. The .24 acre lot includes additional off-street parking. The property does not sit within the 100-year floodplain.

429 S. Court Ave, Burns, 97720 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This is a great find. Solid 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bathrooms. It is located in a great part of town. Great street, good neighborhood. The interior of the home clean and open. It was built in 1964 and has 1,378 sq. ft. of living space. Seems to be well insulated and has upgraded dual pane windows throughout the home. There is a mixture of carpet, composite flooring and some linoleum. The living room is large and open and has a real wood fireplace. The homes main source of heat is an oil forced air furnace, the fireplace could be used as a back up heat source. The kitchen has lots of storage, formica counter tops and all the appliances are included in the sale. There are lots of storage cabinets located down the hallway as well. The laundry room is huge and could be used for additional storage. There is also an attached single car garage on the home, could be used to park in or for a shop or storage area. The yard is nice and has an underground sprinkler system, however the current renters have not used it yet. The back yard is fenced and is very private with a large lawn and nice shade trees. Concrete driveway and sidewalks. It has a composite roof, wood siding and a solid foundation. This home is located in the Burns Flood Zone. This home should qualify for most all types of financing. PLEASE NOTE: The home is currently being rented and the renters have a signed rental/lease agreement which ends on March 31, 2022. Keep in mind that the owners are obligated to honor the rental/lease agreement until that date. We will need a 24 hour notice to show the property.

320 W Grant St, Burns, 97720 2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,059 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This singlewide sits on just over 1/2 an acre. This home has been recently updated with sheetrock, vinyl windows and kitchen floor coverings. Has an extra room great for an office and has the washer & dryer hookups. Sliding glass door to a covered deck. Lots of elbow room. Currently rents for $600 a month and will require a 24 hr. notice for showings.

66140 S Newton Rd, Burns, 97720 3 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 2006

If you are looking for great country property in eastern Oregon, this is a place you should consider. Located just 20 minutes southeast of Burns Oregon, this 80-acre property has a frontier feel with views of Steens Mountain and surrounding hills. The current owners use the property for raising horses, a small bunch of cattle, and hay storage. They have worked hard to construct corrals, water systems, dog kennel spaces, and a large arena. There is a tack room/storage building for housing your riding and livestock supplies In addition to the improvements, the property features an over 1800 square foot manufactured home with a wonderful layout. In this 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home, the main bedroom is separated from the other bedrooms by the living room and kitchen spaces. The main bedroom features a walk-in closet, bathroom with shower and jetted tub, and dual sinks. The kitchen has great works space, storage, an island cooktop, all major appliances, and a large open area to the living room. Additional bedrooms host their full baths and large closet spaces. The owners have cared for this property and look forward to working with you!

