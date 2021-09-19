Take a look at these homes on the market in Manila
(Manila, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manila will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
New Construction, all brick home, located in the heart of Manila.
For open house information, contact Ashley Davis, Century 21 Wright Pace Real Estate at 870-933-0026
Large living room, dining and kitchen all open together.
Large island between living room and kitchen and an are for a breakfast table.
For open house information, contact Lola Gifford, Century 21 McWaters Realty at 870-763-2121
New Construction with four beds, two baths, and 1745 sf.
For open house information, contact Erica Rose, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008
