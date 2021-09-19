CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the market in Manila

Manila News Watch
Manila News Watch
 4 days ago

(Manila, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manila will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGfW7_0c107vmR00

322 Dixon, Manila, 72442

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction, all brick home, located in the heart of Manila.

For open house information, contact Ashley Davis, Century 21 Wright Pace Real Estate at 870-933-0026





619 Leah Lane, Manila, 72442

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,838 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Large living room, dining and kitchen all open together.
Large island between living room and kitchen and an are for a breakfast table.

For open house information, contact Lola Gifford, Century 21 McWaters Realty at 870-763-2121





324 Dixon, Manila, 72442

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction, all brick home, located in the heart of Manila.

For open house information, contact Ashley Davis, Century 21 Wright Pace Real Estate at 870-933-0026




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xitoi_0c107vmR00

409 Rogers, Manila, 72442

4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction with four beds, two baths, and 1745 sf.

For open house information, contact Erica Rose, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008





