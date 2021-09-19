Take a look at these homes on the Morganton market now

(Morganton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morganton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

176 Meadow Creek Way, Blue Ridge, 30513 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Cabin | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Nestled in the heart of Blue Ridge and less than 5 miles from downtown, this country rustic cottage is everything you've been waiting for. This cozy yet spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and both the master and laundry on the main level for easy access. Upgrades to the home include new kitchen appliances, new electrical panel, new gutters and drainage, and newly stained deck and siding. Situated on 2.44 gentle, level acres with a spacious yard, you will enjoy the seasonal mountain view, an outbuilding/shed for extra storage, a gazebo, and large decks. The location is key here as you are just around the corner from the Fannin County Recreation Department which offers great walking and biking trails as well as an indoor facility. Whether you are looking for full or part-time, this property is perfect for all walks of life. Soak in all that the North Georgia Mountain life has to offer!

199 N Hiawatha Trail, Blue Ridge, 30513 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Cabin | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 2018

A PERFECT 10! This one has it all. This custom home features chink dovetail logs complimented w/ cedar shake & board -n- batton for the perfect modern rustic design. 3BR, 2.5BA w/ lots of outdoor living space. Wrap around covered porches w/ “party porch” w/ outdoor fireplace plus screened in porch off master & GR. Beautiful landscaping w/ fenced in yard w/ firepit area including lots usable yard space. Nice seasonal mtn. views w/ year round view from 2nd floor private balcony. Upgrades galore: walk in tile showers, granite countertops throughout, walk in pantry/laundry room, stainless appliances, rough sewn “wide plank” floors, soaring stone “wood burning” Fireplace in GR, 2 car timber frame style carport w/ storage room & more..Located on all paved rds in highly sought after Mountain Tops community very near downtown Blue Ridge.

7137 Mobile Road, Blue Ridge, 30513 4 Beds 5 Baths | $849,000 | Cabin | 4,368 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A stunningly private oasis awaits you at the end of a private drive surrounded by woods and a robust, noisy flowing creek. A main house and a guest house allow for multiple families who wish to maintain their own space. Enjoy the walking trails in and around almost 600’ of Pack Creek, the creekside deck, firepit at the property edge, screened in and open decks to hear the rushing of the water, and other intimate locations on the property. The main house, 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, has a fantastic layout with bedrooms and full bathrooms on each floor and a wrap around porch. The 2-story guest house, 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths, can be used as a rental (is currently producing income as a rental) as it has a full kitchen, gas log fireplace, and a view of the Cohuttas off the private deck, plus more sounds of water flowing.

20 Thoma Drive, Morganton, 30560 3 Beds 2 Baths | $580,000 | Cabin | 1,938 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spacious cabin with stunning views of Lake Blue Ridge. Perfect for vacationing or a permanent residence. The natural light fills the house throughout. This home boast a large deck overlooking the lake. Wonderful for sipping coffee in the morning and taking in the nature that surrounds it. Tongue and groove from wall to ceilings and hardwood floors adds a cozy and warm feel to the home. Rock wall fireplace is stunning. Step down to the basement to enjoy a large open space for entertaining or a hobby room. Kitchen is large and boast hardwood cabinets. This home has been well maintained and it shows. The home is sold furnished with all remaining items to include the pool table and hot tub. Some items will be removed due to sentimental value. Ask listing agent for details. Master Bedroom on the main with an additional two more large bedrooms and one full bathroom on the second floor. All electric home.

