This is the last weekend to save on the best-selling Saatva mattress

By Elsie Boskamp and Christine Persaud
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Save big on a Saatva sleep set-up right now. Saatva

Looking to get a better night's sleep? If your mattress has seen better days, we have good news: Saatva , one of our readers' favorites, is offering serious savings on a new sleep set-up through Monday, September 20 .

This is the last weekend to shop Saatva's end of summer sale and take $150 (or more!) off mattress and sleep purchases of at least $1,000. Plus, if you spend big, you'll save even bigger—shoppers can save $350 on purchases of $3,500 or more.

You can get the brand's flagship innerspring model, the Saatva Classic , from $937 for the 11.5-inch luxury firm model in the twin XL size—just $50 more than the (not-included-in-the-sale) twin model. The eco-friendly, pillow-top foam mattress won praise from Saatva shoppers for its comfort and quality. It's no surprise this model is one of our readers' most-bought mattresses.

Saatva's mattresses are reader favorites. Saatva

When we put the 14.5-inch-thick version of this model to the test , the white-glove delivery service that brought the mattress directly to the bed frame impressed—and the ultra-thick depth felt luxurious and spa-like. While ultimately that same depth, and the mattress' movement absorption, failed to win our tester over—she noted that the lower-profile 11.5-inch model (which the company says has the same feel) could be an option for solo sleepers or deep sleepers who aren't bothered by movement.

Another customer favorite worth considering is the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress , which drops down to $999 from $1,149 for the twin model. Made of natural hypoallergenic latex, the mattress also includes Saatva's exclusive Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment, which helps prevent the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew. One happy customer says she and her husband—both seniors with arthritis—noticed a difference in their sleep after the first night.

Get ready for more refreshing sleep by shopping the Saatva end of summer sale—just act fast, there's only two days left to scoop up these dreamy deals!

Get the Saatva Classic Mattress from $937 (Save $150)

Get the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress from $999 (Save $150)

Shop the Saatva end-of-summer sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: This is the last weekend to save on the best-selling Saatva mattress

