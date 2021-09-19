Check out these homes on the Cherokee Village market now
(Cherokee Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cherokee Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
This delightful 2 bedroom 1 bath home, with handicap accessible shower is conveniently located for easy access to the area amenities--shopping, entertainment, Spring and South Fork rivers. A roomy sun-room overlooks the backyard. Need storage space or a workshop of some type? The property has 3 Bald Eagle sheds, plus 2 additional additional sheds. The house has city water and sewer. For the gardener there is an onsite well for use. A double carport. and wood deck round out the property features.
#2637 - Quaint home with 2 lots, beautiful ornamental trees sprinkle the property along with large oak trees. 640' square ft of living space with a 120' detached utility building workshop. Carport with extra depth. extra lot could be used for shop building or any number of uses. The house sold as is where is. It is a diamond in the rough and would be a great retirement home or vacation get a way. Area amenities include 2 lakes for fishing, clubhouse, playground and nearby beach for property owner
Large 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 4 acres m/l. Wood stove in living room. Kitchen cabinets newly painted and inside painted. Still need to do countertops in kitchen but will be finished shortly. Large rooms. Large garage/workshop attached plus storage building in back. Beautiful views! If you want seclusion this is the home for you!
THE VIEW IS WORTH EVERY PENNY!! Nice 2bed/1bath frame cabin sitting right on the banks of Martin Creek. It sits on 3 acres, so plenty of room. Call Joe - 870-378-5111.
