Check out these homes on the Cherokee Village market now

(Cherokee Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cherokee Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2 Crossroads Drive, Highland, 72542 2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in None

This delightful 2 bedroom 1 bath home, with handicap accessible shower is conveniently located for easy access to the area amenities--shopping, entertainment, Spring and South Fork rivers. A roomy sun-room overlooks the backyard. Need storage space or a workshop of some type? The property has 3 Bald Eagle sheds, plus 2 additional additional sheds. The house has city water and sewer. For the gardener there is an onsite well for use. A double carport. and wood deck round out the property features.

For open house information, contact Lisa Reeves, Coldwell Banker Ozark Real Estate Company at 870-856-3206

130 N Summit Ridge Drive, Ozark Acres, 72482 1 Bed 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in None

#2637 - Quaint home with 2 lots, beautiful ornamental trees sprinkle the property along with large oak trees. 640' square ft of living space with a 120' detached utility building workshop. Carport with extra depth. extra lot could be used for shop building or any number of uses. The house sold as is where is. It is a diamond in the rough and would be a great retirement home or vacation get a way. Area amenities include 2 lakes for fishing, clubhouse, playground and nearby beach for property owner

For open house information, contact Yvonne Cooper, Video Real Estate Agency at 870-856-4444

1800 Lookout Point, Horseshoe Bend, 72512 4 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in None

Large 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 4 acres m/l. Wood stove in living room. Kitchen cabinets newly painted and inside painted. Still need to do countertops in kitchen but will be finished shortly. Large rooms. Large garage/workshop attached plus storage building in back. Beautiful views! If you want seclusion this is the home for you!

For open house information, contact Jill Boyer, United Country Moody Realty, Inc. at 870-895-3233

26 Martin Creek Road, Williford, 72482 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 725 Square Feet | Built in None

THE VIEW IS WORTH EVERY PENNY!! Nice 2bed/1bath frame cabin sitting right on the banks of Martin Creek. It sits on 3 acres, so plenty of room. Call Joe - 870-378-5111.

For open house information, contact Joe Difani, Archer Realty at 870-892-4408