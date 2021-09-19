CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linn, MO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Linn

Linn Dispatch
Linn Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Linn, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Linn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THno8_0c107m5800

3157 W Highway, Bonnots Mill, 65016

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,442 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Country home on 3 acres with blacktop fronting. Breakfast nook with formal dining room. Large walk in pantry with laundry on the main level. Added sunroom 2 years ago with attached deck to the side that overlooks beautiful valley

For open house information, contact Monica M. Schmitz, Adam Stark Home Selling Team at 573-634-4747

Copyright © 2021 Jefferson City Area Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JCABRMO-10061218)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tF9TT_0c107m5800

1170 Hwy K, Chamois, 65024

3 Beds 4 Baths | $242,000 | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Solid, 1800 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath brick home on 14+ acres in Northern Osage County. Situated in the Dooling Creek valley, which runs the North boundary just a couple miles South of Chamois, MO, this area is known for fertile soils, high yielding crop fields, and exceptional big game hunting.  The two parcels combine into one thick wooded tract and a nice creek bottom field that could be planted into production this spring or used as an excellent food plot located in a prime travel route. Sellers observe deer and turkey right out the back door on a regular basis and have harvested some nice bucks within a couple hundred yards of the house. Spacious Living Room, country style Kitchen and huge unfinished basement.

For open house information, contact Dale Struemph, Living the Dream at 855-289-3478

Copyright © 2021 LandLeader. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LL-14379)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abMlp_0c107m5800

3921 Highway D, Belle, 65013

0 Bed 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2007

1620 sq ft 2007 Manufactured Home on 26 wooded acres. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room together. Side by side Refrigerator, Range, Built in Microwave & Dishwasher. Master bathroom has large soaking tub and separate shower and double sinks. Outside you can enjoy the trails, wildlife and hunting. Property is close to the Gasconade River for more access for fishing and hunting. No gas lines to the non attached propane fireplace that stays that has only been used for decoration.

For open house information, contact Suzanne Stoltz, RE/MAX Heart Of America at 573-341-9494

Copyright © 2021 South Central Board of Realtors-MO. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBRMO-21066644)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkw2O_0c107m5800

119 County Road 212, Linn, 65051

3 Beds 2 Baths | $433,000 | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Freedom 76 is located conveniently in Osage County just a few miles North of Freedom MO and Hwy 50. Mostly timber with 9 acres of open, this place is situated less than a half mile out of the fertile Gasconade river bottoms know to grow some massive whitetail and large turkey numbers.  The 1680 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2 Bath house sits on a knob of the 76+/- acres and has an excellent view down the long ridge field to the North. Entertain on the large back deck or play games in the level front yard. The 2 car detached garage has concrete floors and provides 720 sq ft of area. Timber Stand Improvement has been performed on the woods which now provide nice thick cover for the wildlife in the area. Perfect setup for you next hunting destination or make this your primary residence.

For open house information, contact Dale Struemph, Living the Dream at 855-289-3478

Copyright © 2021 LandLeader. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LL-14306)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Linn, MO
City
Chamois, MO
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#Deer#Mo#Timber Stand Improvement
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Linn Dispatch

Linn Dispatch

Linn, MO
29
Followers
265
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy