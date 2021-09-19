Take a look at these homes for sale in Linn

(Linn, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Linn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3157 W Highway, Bonnots Mill, 65016 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,442 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Country home on 3 acres with blacktop fronting. Breakfast nook with formal dining room. Large walk in pantry with laundry on the main level. Added sunroom 2 years ago with attached deck to the side that overlooks beautiful valley

1170 Hwy K, Chamois, 65024 3 Beds 4 Baths | $242,000 | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Solid, 1800 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath brick home on 14+ acres in Northern Osage County. Situated in the Dooling Creek valley, which runs the North boundary just a couple miles South of Chamois, MO, this area is known for fertile soils, high yielding crop fields, and exceptional big game hunting. The two parcels combine into one thick wooded tract and a nice creek bottom field that could be planted into production this spring or used as an excellent food plot located in a prime travel route. Sellers observe deer and turkey right out the back door on a regular basis and have harvested some nice bucks within a couple hundred yards of the house. Spacious Living Room, country style Kitchen and huge unfinished basement.

3921 Highway D, Belle, 65013 0 Bed 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2007

1620 sq ft 2007 Manufactured Home on 26 wooded acres. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room together. Side by side Refrigerator, Range, Built in Microwave & Dishwasher. Master bathroom has large soaking tub and separate shower and double sinks. Outside you can enjoy the trails, wildlife and hunting. Property is close to the Gasconade River for more access for fishing and hunting. No gas lines to the non attached propane fireplace that stays that has only been used for decoration.

119 County Road 212, Linn, 65051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $433,000 | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Freedom 76 is located conveniently in Osage County just a few miles North of Freedom MO and Hwy 50. Mostly timber with 9 acres of open, this place is situated less than a half mile out of the fertile Gasconade river bottoms know to grow some massive whitetail and large turkey numbers. The 1680 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2 Bath house sits on a knob of the 76+/- acres and has an excellent view down the long ridge field to the North. Entertain on the large back deck or play games in the level front yard. The 2 car detached garage has concrete floors and provides 720 sq ft of area. Timber Stand Improvement has been performed on the woods which now provide nice thick cover for the wildlife in the area. Perfect setup for you next hunting destination or make this your primary residence.

