Sutton, WV

House hunt Sutton: See what’s on the market now

Sutton News Beat
 4 days ago

(Sutton, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sutton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05NS7Q_0c107hfV00

153 Doctors Lane Avenue, Flatwoods, 26621

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1940

THERE is a caretaker of the house. WORKS OUT OF STATE. PLEASE CALL ME BEFORE SHOWING SO I CAN MAKE SURE SHE IS NOT THERE.

For open house information, contact HUBERT BLAND, EXP REALTY at 877-477-1901

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HClRq_0c107hfV00

104 Curtin Ave, Sutton, 26601

4 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Located in the town of Sutton, this 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home sits on 0.64 acres. Included outside is a detached 1 car garage, a covered outdoor entertaining space with a brick fireplace, cellar, and wrap-around front porch. Built in 1892, you'll find beautiful original features and woodwork throughout this 1800 + sq ft home. The home's heat source is two natural gas stoves and baseboard heating. City water and private septic are utilized at this property.

For open house information, contact Monica Harper, Central WV Real Estate, LLC at 304-462-5997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUWj2_0c107hfV00

609 Main Street, Sutton, 26601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $64,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1884

Cozy three bedroom home on Main Street in Sutton, WV. This 1400 square foot home is a perfect location for someone who is seeking convenience. Just minutes from Sutton Lake. The home has new vinyl siding and gutters giving it quite the face-lift. Beautiful wood accent walls in the living and dining room making for a nice conversation piece. This property is the only one on that particular side of the street that has a yard space. This listing is priced at 69,500 and will not last long!

For open house information, contact Eden Wilson, Central WV Real Estate, LLC at 304-462-5997

Sutton News Beat

Sutton News Beat

Sutton, WV
With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

